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UAE calls for full compliance with US-Iran memorandum of understanding

Statement emphasises diplomacy and sustainable outcomes from negotiations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE urges respect for the sovereignty of states, adherence to the principles of good neighbourliness and strict observance of international law.
UAE urges respect for the sovereignty of states, adherence to the principles of good neighbourliness and strict observance of international law.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has stressed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law following the announcement of an agreement on a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of full compliance with the terms of the agreement, saying this would help ensure an immediate and comprehensive halt to hostile actions in the region.

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The ministry also emphasised respect for the sovereignty of states, adherence to the principles of good neighbourliness and strict compliance with international law.

The UAE further highlighted the importance of protecting maritime routes and safeguarding freedom of international navigation, including ensuring the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which it said would contribute to security, stability and economic prosperity at both the regional and international levels.

The ministry commended the diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump, as well as the contribution of the countries and parties involved in creating conditions conducive to reaching the understanding.

It also called for continued negotiations to build on the progress achieved and secure sustainable outcomes, reaffirming the UAE's support for efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability and promoting dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional and international crises.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of full compliance with the terms of the agreement to ensure an immediate and comprehensive halt to hostile actions in the region.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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UAEIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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