Six arrested, 14 abroad inside country as authorities track wider network abroad
Kuwait has thwarted a terrorist plot involving 19 individuals, including six suspects arrested inside the country, while14 others believed to be operating abroad, the Ministry of Interior said.
In a statement, the ministry said a network comprising five Kuwaiti nationals and one non-Kuwaiti had been dismantled, with those arrested taken into custody and referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.
Authorities said the cell is linked to Hezbollah, with suspects confessing to coordinating with external parties and receiving military training outside Kuwait.
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Investigations revealed that the group was allegedly planning assassination operations targeting state symbols and senior leaders, posing a serious threat to national security.
The ministry added that efforts are ongoing to pursue the remaining 14 suspects outside the country as part of a wider crackdown on the network. Those arrested include five Kuwaiti nationals and one individual stripped of Kuwaiti nationality, while the remaining 14 suspects comprise Kuwaitis, individuals stripped of citizenship, as well as Iranian and Lebanese nationals.
Officials said the confessions included admissions of collaboration with and joining the Hezbollah organisation, underscoring the seriousness of the case.