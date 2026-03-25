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Kuwait thwarts terror plot involving 19 suspects linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah

Six arrested, 14 abroad inside country as authorities track wider network abroad

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait has thwarted a terrorist plot involving 19 individuals, including six suspects arrested inside the country, while14 others believed to be operating abroad, the Ministry of Interior said.

In a statement, the ministry said a network comprising five Kuwaiti nationals and one non-Kuwaiti had been dismantled, with those arrested taken into custody and referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

Authorities said the cell is linked to Hezbollah, with suspects confessing to coordinating with external parties and receiving military training outside Kuwait.

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Investigations revealed that the group was allegedly planning assassination operations targeting state symbols and senior leaders, posing a serious threat to national security.

The ministry added that efforts are ongoing to pursue the remaining 14 suspects outside the country as part of a wider crackdown on the network. Those arrested include five Kuwaiti nationals and one individual stripped of Kuwaiti nationality, while the remaining 14 suspects comprise Kuwaitis, individuals stripped of citizenship, as well as Iranian and Lebanese nationals.

Officials said the confessions included admissions of collaboration with and joining the Hezbollah organisation, underscoring the seriousness of the case.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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