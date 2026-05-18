Normal working hours will resume on Sunday, May 31
Oman has announced a five-day holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors across the Sultanate, in observance of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, according to a statement carried by the Oman News Agency (ONA).
The holiday will begin on Tuesday, May 26, corresponding to the 9th of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH, while official working hours will resume on Sunday, May 31, the agency said.
The announcement follows confirmation that Monday, May 18, marks the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah in several GCC countries, setting Eid Al Adha to begin on Wednesday, May 27.
Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and is traditionally marked by prayers, family gatherings and charitable activities across the Gulf region.