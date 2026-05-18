GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public and private sector employees

Normal working hours will resume on Sunday, May 31

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oman announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public and private sector employees from May 26. Work resumes on Sunday, May 31.
Oman announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public and private sector employees from May 26. Work resumes on Sunday, May 31.
Supplied

Oman has announced a five-day holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors across the Sultanate, in observance of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, according to a statement carried by the Oman News Agency (ONA).

The holiday will begin on Tuesday, May 26, corresponding to the 9th of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH, while official working hours will resume on Sunday, May 31, the agency said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The announcement follows confirmation that Monday, May 18, marks the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah in several GCC countries, setting Eid Al Adha to begin on Wednesday, May 27.

Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia and is traditionally marked by prayers, family gatherings and charitable activities across the Gulf region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE observatory captures last Dhu Al Qadah crescent ahead of key moon sighting

Final Dhu Al Qadah crescent seen in UAE skies

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Eid Al Adha: Will UAE residents get a six-day break?

3m read
Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks at Aljada in Sharjah.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

3m read
Eid Al Adha holiday: How to get nine days off

Eid Al Adha holiday: How to get nine days off

3m read