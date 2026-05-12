Lamine Yamal waves Palestinian flag during Barcelona title parade

Viral images of Yamal at parade fuel discussion on solidarity with Gaza
Lamine Yamal once again became one of the biggest talking points during Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations, but this time it was not because of his football.
The 18 year old La Masia graduate, already seen by many as the face of Barcelona’s future, was spotted carrying a Palestinian flag during the club’s title parade after Barcelona secured the Spanish league crown.
Videos and images from the celebrations quickly spread across social media, with Yamal seen holding the flag after reportedly receiving it from supporters along the parade route, which passed through the city centre following the celebrations around Camp Nou.
Many social media users reacted positively to the gesture during the celebrations. Supporters said the moment showed how football and sports can sometimes reflect messages that go beyond the game itself. Several commentators on social media viewed it as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing situation in Gaza.
Barcelona sealed the La Liga title after a 2-0 victory over rivals Real Madrid in the 35th week of the season. The win moved Hansi Flick’s side to 91 points, mathematically confirming the championship with three matches still left to play. Barcelona could even touch the magical 100 point mark before the campaign ends.
The victory also carried emotional weight for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick. Multiple sports outlets reported that Flick managed the match despite the personal tragedy of losing his father the night before the title clinching game.
While Real Madrid continue to deal with reports of tensions and dressing room issues, Barcelona appear to be enjoying a completely different atmosphere. Flick has repeatedly highlighted the togetherness inside the squad, and the celebrations reflected exactly that feeling. Barca are a family.
Spain’s media, citing local authorities, reported that nearly 750,000 fans gathered for the title parade as the city turned into a sea of blaugrana colours. Players celebrated on open buses as supporters lined the streets for hours.
“Barcelona once again showed its passion for Barça,” the club said in a statement. “The streets became a sea of blaugrana devoted to a team that continues to write successful chapters in its history and that celebrated these new titles surrounded by its people.”
The title marks Barcelona’s 29th La Liga crown and further strengthens the belief that a new era may already be underway at Camp Nou, with young stars like Yamal leading the charge. Winning back to back La Liga titles is an incredible achievement, especially when the club is going through so many financial issues.
Yamal is widely regarded as one of the brightest young stars in European football and has gained a rapidly growing international following in recent months through his performances for Barcelona and Spain.