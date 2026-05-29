GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Barcelona land Anthony Gordon in big-money Newcastle transfer

Newcastle cash in on top scorer as Barcelona reshape forward line for future

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
English player Anthony Gordon poses during his official presentation as new player of FC Barcelona at Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona, on May 29, 2026.
English player Anthony Gordon poses during his official presentation as new player of FC Barcelona at Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona, on May 29, 2026.
AFP

Barcelona confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on Friday, for a fee that could rise to 80 million euros ($93 million).

Gordon will sign for "the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031," Barcelona said in a brief statement.

The 25-year-old left winger netted 17 goals for Newcastle this season, 10 of those in the Champions League, and was the club's top scorer.

Gordon, part of England's World Cup squad, bolsters a Barcelona attack losing Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract, and possibly Marcus Rashford after his loan spell from Manchester United.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

La Liga champions Barcelona still hope to strengthen further in the coming weeks, with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez linked with a switch to Catalonia, while the club have not ruled out a new move to keep Rashford.

After three years of reduced expenditure and with their partially rebuilt Camp Nou stadium reopened, Barca have more economic breathing room within La Liga's strict financial fair play rules than previously.

Lewandowski departure and the end of Rashford's loan give Barca margin to spend and other players including Roony Bardghji, Ansi Fati and Marc-Andre ter Stegen may also leave.

Gordon's transfer is Newcastle's second largest sale in their history after Liverpool paid GBP125m ($168m) for Alexander Isak last summer.

The Premier League side may move for Real Betis winger Ez Abde as a replacement, according to reports.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for GBP45m in 2023, with the Merseyside club set to receive 15 percent of profits from the winger's departure from St James's Park.

Related Topics:
footballBarcelona all-time top scorers

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lara Raj, Sophia, Megan, Daniela and Yoonchae of KATSEYE, winners of the New Artist of the Year award, pose in the press room during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From BTS to Bad Bunny: AMA's 2026 full winners list

3m read
Busch’s family said earlier Thursday that he was hospitalized with a “severe illness.”

2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dies at 41: NASCAR

2m read
Shabbir Merchant with his sons Shazil and Shoaib Merchant of Champion

Pakistani businessman marks 50 years of success in UAE

3m read
Chelsea's Spanish defender #03 Marc Cucurella heads the ball during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park in south London on January 25, 2026.

Cucurella picks shaving head over joining Madrid

2m read