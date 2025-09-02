Liverpool have been splurging cash with three of them, but they have earned large sums
The summer 2025 Premier League transfer window closed with a flurry of activity, drama and record-breaking spending. The clubs collectively invested over £3 billion in this window alone shows the dominant financial power of the league.
Here are the top five most expensive Premier League transfers of this window:
This was the biggest saga of the window. It was tiring, but finally the player got his move as he wished. The Swedish striker completed a British record transfer to Liverpool from Newcastle United for £130 million.
This was done much earlier in the window. Liverpool actually broke the British transfer record twice in the same window. However, some will say that without the add-ons, it wasn’t a transfer record. Anyway, the German midfielder Wirtz was secured for an initial £100 million, which could rise to £116 million with add-ons.
Newcastle United were after the French forward as an Isak replacement, but Liverpool snatched him before the start of the season. The deal was valued at £69 million, with potential add-ons increasing the fee to £79 million. Eintracht Frankfurt are great sellers, but the player has settled in well at Liverpool and already looks like the real deal.
Manchester United’s rebuilding efforts were highlighted by the signing of Premier League-proven forwards such as Cunha and Mbeumo, but they also added this young Slovenian striker Sesko for £66.2 million, potentially rising to £73.4 million with add-ons. They have invested in potential here.
Manchester United added another attacking threat by bringing in the Cameroonian winger from Brentford for £65 million, with potential add-ons increasing the fee to £71 million. The Premier League-proven player has already got off the mark for United.
Liverpool have been the biggest spenders in the market across Europe, but remember they have also sold many key players for large sums as well. How Arne Slot is going to get the best out of both Ekitike and Isak is something that will be intriguing to see.
Also worth noting: Nick Woltemade’s £69 million transfer to Newcastle United was a significant deal and a club record for Newcastle. However, the figures for other transfers with potential add-ons place him just outside the top five most expensive Premier League transfers this summer.
