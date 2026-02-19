GOLD/FOREX
Gordon breaks Shearer’s record as Newcastle win Champions League qualifier

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Gordon celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League play-off first leg match between Qarabag and Newcastle
Anthony Gordon etched his name into Newcastle United’s history, surpassing Alan Shearer’s long-standing UEFA Champions League goal record.

The forward scored four times as the Geordie side beat Azerbaijan Premier League club Qarabag 6-1 in the first tie of their Champions League qualifier. 

The four strikes puts Gordon on 10 goals in the Champions League for Newcastle, surpassing club legend Shearer.

Gordon’s opener laid the foundation for Newcastle’s dominant display. The quick attacker needed just two minutes to break the deadlock, timing his run perfectly to stay onside before collecting Dan Burn’s precise through ball and calmly slotting his shot into the bottom corner.

He later added his second from the penalty spot to make it 3–0. Moments after the restart, his pace troubled Qarabag again as he capitalised on a mistake by Kevin Medina, raced through, rounded Mateusz Kochalski, and completed his hat-trick in style.

There was controversy that surrounded Gordon’s fourth goal which again came from the spot.

After winning the penalty for his side, Gordon was met by captain Kieran Trippier who suggested out of form striker Nick Woltemade should get a chance to take the spot-kick.

However, Gordon didn’t oblige and took it on himself scoring his fourth of the game which saw him surpass Shearer’s record.

We should be in it together," said Gordon following the result which puts Newcastle in the driving seat to proceed to the knock stages of the Champions League.

"But I'm an attacker. I'm the penalty taker, so I want to score as many goals as I possibly can."

Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
