Lamine Yamal leaves pitch in tears with World Cup dream in doubt

The highly rated teenager was brought to tears as he was forced to make his way off the pitch moments after he had put his side ahead from the penalty spot.

Yamal is expected to be sidelined for at least five to six weeks, with the possibility of a longer absence if his recovery does not go to plan.

That timeframe all but rules him out for the remainder of the club season, and despite Barcelona holding a comfortable nine-point cushion over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, the teenager’s absence comes as a major setback. The Catalan side still have six fixtures to navigate, including a decisive El Clásico clash next month.

More worryingly for the country of Spain, the injury also puts Yamal's place at the World Cup in serious jeopardy.

With just seven weeks to go until the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Spain are set to open their campaign against Cape Verde on 15 June.

That fixture comes four days after the tournament gets underway with the opener between Mexico and South Africa on 11 June.

Not widely considered among the pre-tournament favourites, Spain were inspired by the then 16-year-old’s fearless performances, as he lit up the competition with flair and maturity beyond his years.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.