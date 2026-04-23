Lamine Yamal leaves pitch in tears with World Cup dream in doubt

The teenager limped off during Barcelona’s clash against Celta Vigo
Dubai: Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal suffered a worrying injury during Barcelona’s La Liga win over Celta Vigo, raising doubts over his availability for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Barcelona edged a tight victory to stay top of the table, but the win was eclipsed by Yamal’s injury.
The highly rated teenager was brought to tears as he was forced to make his way off the pitch moments after he had put his side ahead from the penalty spot.
According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, early scans carried out on Wednesday evening suggest the 18-year-old forward has suffered a tear in his thigh muscle.
Yamal is expected to be sidelined for at least five to six weeks, with the possibility of a longer absence if his recovery does not go to plan.
That timeframe all but rules him out for the remainder of the club season, and despite Barcelona holding a comfortable nine-point cushion over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, the teenager’s absence comes as a major setback. The Catalan side still have six fixtures to navigate, including a decisive El Clásico clash next month.
More worryingly for the country of Spain, the injury also puts Yamal's place at the World Cup in serious jeopardy.
With just seven weeks to go until the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Spain are set to open their campaign against Cape Verde on 15 June.
That fixture comes four days after the tournament gets underway with the opener between Mexico and South Africa on 11 June.
Yamal announced himself to the world at the UEFA Euro 2024, playing a pivotal role in Spain’s unexpected triumph in the competition.
Not widely considered among the pre-tournament favourites, Spain were inspired by the then 16-year-old’s fearless performances, as he lit up the competition with flair and maturity beyond his years.
Yamal produced one of the defining moments of the tournament with a stunning strike against France in