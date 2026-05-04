Barcelona close in on historic title win in El Clasico

Real Madrid win against Espanyol but at what cost?
Dubai: Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Espanyol leaves rivals Barcelona the opportunity to clinch the La Liga title in the El Clasico on Sunday.
A draw at the Nou Camp versus their long-time rivals would be enough for Barcelona to lift the trophy.
Vinicius Jr scored two second-half goals for Madrid as they breeze back Espanyol in a strong display taking Los Blancos to 77 points, 11 behind table toppers Barcelona.
Barcelona did their job a day before, beating Osasuna 2-1 away from home with Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski the goalscorers.
Sunday’s El Clasico could deliver a moment never before seen in Spanish football history, with Barcelona on the verge of clinching the La Liga title directly against Real Madrid.
Despite the fierce rivalry between Spain’s two biggest clubs, the league title has never officially been secured in an El Clasico meeting. That could now change at the Nou Camp, where Barcelona have the opportunity to crown a remarkable domestic campaign by defeating their oldest rivals on the biggest stage possible.
The Catalan side have been dominant throughout the season while Madrid have endured another frustrating campaign filled with inconsistency and dropped points. Barcelona’s current 11 point lead at the top of the table sees the side closing in on what could become one of the greatest league seasons in Spanish football history.
A victory over Real would move Barcelona a step closer to breaking the club’s own record for the biggest title-winning margin in La Liga history. That mark was set during the 2012-13 campaign, when they finished 15 points ahead of Madrid. With four matches still remaining after Sunday, there is every chance they could surpass that figure.
If they win their final four league games, they would finish the season on 100 points, equalling the all-time La Liga record previously achieved by Real Madrid in 2011-12 and Barcelona themselves one year later in 2012-13.
The title would also be the club’s 33rd Spanish league crown, moving them ahead in the all-time standings for La Liga victories.
All of it leaves Sunday’s showdown carrying enormous historical significance, with El Clasico potentially becoming the stage for a title celebration unlike any before.