“We’re ready” says Simeone as Atletico stun Barca

Dubai: Diego Simeone insists his side will be “ready” after progressing through to what will be his seventh Champions League semi-final since taking charge of Atletico Madrid back in 2011.

Atletico held off a spirited Barcelona comeback to reach the final four of the competition, advancing 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 defeat in the second-leg in Madrid.

The Argentine manager has enjoyed significant domestic success with Atletico Madrid but is yet to secure European glory, despite reaching two Champions League finals during his tenure.

Even so, nearly 15 years into his reign, he remains as energetic and passionate on the touchline as ever, and has expressed his excitement ahead of the upcoming semi-finals.

"The players have changed, we've started over countless times, and we're back among the top four in Europe."

The visitors drew level on the night 19 minutes later, as Ferran Torres met a Dani Olmo pass and fired a superb left-footed effort into the top corner to swing momentum.

The home crowd briefly fell silent until Marcos Llorente burst down the right and set up Ademola Lookman, who restored Atletico’s advantage in the tie.

Torres later thought he had scored again early in the second half, but his effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Barcelona’s hopes then took another blow when Eric García was sent off for bringing down Alexander Sørloth as he broke through on goal.

We'll go there with all our enthusiasm and faith. We know our strengths and weaknesses. We're ready."

"We'll go there to find what we've been searching for for so many years."

Atletico now progress to the semi-finals, where they will meet either Arsenal or Sporting CP, aiming to reach their first final since 2016.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.