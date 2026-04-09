Were Barca robbed of a penalty? Was the Pubill incident similar to Mings' penalty?

They were already down to 10 men after Pau Cubarsí’s red card in the first half. Many fans are debating that decision as well, but it was a clear denial of a goal scoring opportunity, which has to be punished with a red card even if it was accidental. A penalty at that stage could have changed the momentum or at least given them a way back into the match. Also, Pubill was already on a yellow card when it happened. Flick wanted him to be shown second yellow there.