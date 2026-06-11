Quinones ends drought with historic opener in expanded 48-team World Cup
Julian Quinones etched his name into World Cup history by scoring the opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 in front of a packed Estadio Azteca crowd.
The breakthrough came shortly after Raul Jimenez had gone close to opening the scoring, with the veteran striker denied by a smart save from South Africa captain Ronwen Williams. Quiñones arrived at the tournament under some pressure, having failed to score in his previous 17 appearances for Mexico. However, the 29 year old's club form has been exceptional. He finished as the Saudi Pro League's Golden Boot winner in the 2025/26 season after scoring 33 goals for Al Qadsiah.
The goal stemmed from Mexico's relentless pressing. South Africa attempted to play out from the back, but the hosts' high intensity approach paid off. It turned into a nightmare moment for Siyabonga Sithole, who was caught in possession deep inside his own half. Quiñones pounced instantly and kept his composure, drilling a low finish beyond Williams to send the Azteca into celebration.
The strike was significant for more than just Mexico. It became the first goal in the history of the newly expanded 48 team FIFA World Cup format, providing another landmark moment for the tournament. It was also a boost for the Saudi Pro League, which continues to see its players make an impact on football's biggest stage. Quinones' historic goal further underlined the growing quality of the league, where Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of its biggest ambassadors.