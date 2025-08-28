iPhone 17 era set: Dates to remember in September

Apple enthusiasts, get ready for a month that promises to be 'awe'-inspiring
Invites sent out by Apple set the tone for what's about to come.
On Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook, posted on X: “Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9!”
This single tweet, accompanied by a visually striking event icon, features an infrared-style Apple logo with dynamic animations. It has ignited a frenzy of anticipation.
The tagline “Awe Dropping” plays on “awe-inspiring” and “jaw-dropping,” hinting at significant product reveals, particularly the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.
The announcement, also sent through media invites, generated buzz, with the event set to be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app, continuing Apple’s hybrid approach of pre-recorded presentations with select in-person media attendance.
The event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, at 10:00 am PT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California.
It set the stage for what could be one of the most significant unveilings in recent Apple history.
Now: get ready for a month that promises to be nothing short of awe-inspiring (if you're an iPhone fan).
The dates to circle on your calendar are as follows:
September 9 marks the highly anticipated Apple event, where the iPhone 17 lineup, including the rumoured ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, is expected to make its grand debut.
Following closely, September 12 is when pre-orders for the iPhone 17 will open, giving fans their first opportunity to secure the latest technology.
On September 15, Apple will officially release iOS 26, introducing a suite of new features and a unified design language that promises to enhance the user experience across all devices.
Finally, September 19 is the day the iPhone 17 will hit the markets, marking the beginning of a new era for Apple users worldwide.
The excitement is palpable, and Apple’s event invites have only amplified the buzz.
The invite design suggest the brand’s promise of cutting-edge technology.
For Apple fans, these dates are not just milestones; they are a call to action.
The iPhone 17, with its rumoured thinner design (the rumoured iPhone 17 “Air”) and advanced features, is poised to redefine portability and performance.
Coupled with the release of iOS 26, this September will be a testament to Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.
So, as the countdown begins, the excitement builds.
Get ready, Apple fans — September is going to be awe-dropping.
