Dubai: If you’ve ever been stuck in a long immigration queue while others glide through automated e-gates, you’ve already witnessed how chip-enabled passports — or biometric passports — are changing global travel.

ICAO reports that over 160 countries now issue biometric passports, and nearly all major airports are equipped with chip-reading systems. These systems make border clearance not only quicker but more consistent across nations.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which sets global passport standards, “e-Passports add a layer of security to traditional non-electronic passports by embedding an electronic chip in the passport booklet that stores the biographical and biometric information of the holder.”

For UAE residents and frequent flyers, they’re more than a sleek upgrade. They’re making travel faster, safer, and more secure across borders that are getting smarter every year.

India began issuing new generation of chip-embedded passports recently , marking another step forward. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the e-passport rollout “marks a major technological upgrade in India’s travel documentation, aligning with ICAO’s global standards for digital security.”

As Regula Forensics, an ICAO-compliant document verification company, notes: “The richer set of pre-stored reference points in modern e-passports has eliminated the need for separate face detection and feature extraction, allowing consistently fast and accurate recognition results.”

To prevent cloning or unauthorized access, most e-passports also feature Active Authentication (AA) and anti-skimming measures. The latter often includes a metallic mesh embedded in the cover, blocking any wireless reading when the passport is closed.

That means immigration systems can cross-check a live facial scan with encrypted chip data in seconds — confirming that the traveller presenting the passport is indeed its rightful owner.

The data is protected by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology, which makes forgery or tampering virtually impossible. ICAO explains that the PKI framework “ensures the authenticity and integrity of data stored on the chip, so that any attempt to alter information can be detected instantly.”

While speed improves convenience, the real strength of an e-passport lies in its layers of digital security. Each chip contains the traveller’s personal details and biometric data — a digital photograph, and sometimes fingerprints or iris scans — stored in encrypted form.

In a world where airports are going fully digital, your passport is catching up. For travellers living in the UAE — one of the world’s most connected aviation hubs — switching to a chip-enabled passport isn’t just about efficiency. It’s about staying in step with how international travel now works: faster, smarter, and safer.

If your passport is still a traditional machine-readable version, it’s worth upgrading at your next renewal. Many countries — including the UAE, India, and much of Europe — have now made biometric passports the default option.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.