Is cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal dating Bollywood actress Disha Patani?

Dubai: The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after reports surfaced that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is dating Bollywood actress Disha Patani.
While there has been no official confirmation from either side, the speculation is spreading rapidly across social media, leaving fans surprised by the alleged pairing.
The buzz appears to have been sparked by social media posts and memes, despite the absence of photographs or any concrete evidence. Both Chahal and Patani have remained tight-lipped amid the growing chatter.
Fans, however, seem excited, as a potential cricket — Bollywood romance continues to trend online. Adding another twist to the story, there are also strong rumours linking Patani to Punjabi singer Talwinder.
The speculation gained momentum during the wedding of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, to singer Stebin Ben last weekend. Pictures from the event show Disha holding the arm of a man standing beside her, leading the internet to speculate that he was Talwinder. Until recently, the singer had kept his face covered with paint in public, claiming he wanted the focus to remain on his music and the emotions behind his songs.
Previously, Disha Patani was frequently linked to her close friend and fellow Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.
