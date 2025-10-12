GOLD/FOREX
Natasha Stankovic posts ‘Ordinary Girl’ after Hardik Pandya confirms relationship with model Mahieka Sharma

Pandya celebrated his 32nd birthday with Mahieka in a stunning beach location

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
X

Dubai: Shortly after Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma by sharing romantic photos on social media, his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic appeared to subtly respond. Natasa posted a series of casual snapshots accompanied by the song “Ordinary Girl,” hinting at a shift toward a simpler, more grounded lifestyle.

The confirmation from Hardik comes after months of speculation surrounding his personal life. Two years after his separation from Natasa, he officially introduced Mahieka Sharma as the new woman in his life.

In video posted on social media, Pandya can be seen celebrating his 32nd birthday with Mahieka in a stunning beach location.

Hardik’s announcement included a serene beachside photo where he and Mahieka appeared relaxed and content. Dressed in an oversized jacket, shorts, and slippers, Hardik casually rested his hand on Mahieka’s shoulder. The model, in a crisp white shirt dress, looked away from the camera, while Hardik tagged her Instagram handle — making their relationship public.

In another post, the couple posed together in a striking monochrome photo. Mahieka stunned in a black leather mini dress, while Hardik opted for a relaxed yet confident look. He captioned the post with a blue evil-eye emoji — often used as a symbol of protection and good fortune.

Who is Mahieka?

Seven years younger than Hardik Pandya, Mahieka is a prominent figure in the Indian fashion industry. She has graced the covers of top fashion magazines, and was named Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards.

Her portfolio includes high-profile campaigns for brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Mahieka frequently wears creations by renowned designers including Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Anita Dongre.

Fans had been piecing together clues about the pair’s relationship for months — from Mahieka donning a leopard-print robe identical to one Hardik owns, to sporting the No ‘33’ — his jersey number — on her finger.

Now, with Hardik’s latest posts, speculation has officially ended. The cricketer has introduced Mahieka to the world as the woman who now holds his heart.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
