Watch: Twinning in red! Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma light up Diwali together

The internet quickly dubbed them the 'new power couple'

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya
AFP

Dubai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma have confirmed their relationship on social media, two years after his split from Natasa Stankovic. The couple made headlines with their coordinated appearance at a star-studded Diwali celebration, turning heads in matching red traditional outfits.

Mahieka looked radiant in a red bandhani salwar suit paired with black leggings and white sandals, while Hardik complemented her ensemble in a red kurta, black trousers, stylish loafers, gold accessories, and dark sunglasses. Their joint appearance instantly captured public attention, sparking a frenzy across social media.

The internet quickly dubbed them the “new power couple” bridging cricket and Bollywood. Photos and videos from the Diwali bash went viral, with fans flooding the comments with reactions like “Matching dress,” and “Beautiful together.”

Adding to the buzz, Mahieka recently shared glimpses of Hardik’s birthday celebration — a beachside getaway that hinted at their blossoming romance. Speculation around their relationship had already begun earlier this month when the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport on October 10. Shortly after, Hardik shared an Instagram Story of the pair enjoying a quiet moment by the sea.

Mahieka, seven years younger than Hardik, is an accomplished model with an impressive portfolio, having worked with leading brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. She’s also graced the covers of ELLE and Grazia and was named “Model of the Year” at the Indian Fashion Awards.

With frequent public appearances and affectionate social media posts, Hardik and Mahieka have officially put rumours to rest — cementing their place as one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the moment.

Related Topics:
bollywoodcricket

