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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s pre-wedding bash kicks off with dazzling fireworks display

The pair are expected to tie the knot on July 3

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP

It's a love story and she said yes.

Taylor Swift is reportedly gearing up for one of the most talked-about weddings of the year as she prepares to marry American football star Travis Kelce in New York. With the big day believed to be just around the corner, every pre-wedding moment is already setting social media buzzing.

Over the weekend, Swift is said to have hosted an intimate celebration for her close friends at her Rhode Island beachfront mansion. According to reports from TMZ, guests began arriving at the estate on Thursday, with the celebrations unfolding across the following days before winding down by Saturday. Eyewitness clips and photos circulating online showed bursts of fireworks lighting up the night sky over Watch Hill, adding to the speculation and excitement around the gathering.

Some social media users even speculated that the display hinted at a secret wedding, though others suggested it was simply part of a star-studded pre-wedding bash with her inner circle. Posts on X described a flurry of activity around the property, including SUVs seen coming and going and heightened security throughout the weekend.

In another update shared online, a blacked-out SUV was spotted leaving the Rhode Island estate early Saturday, further fuelling chatter about the singer’s low-key celebrations. Around the same time, reports also suggested Swift may have been seen boarding a private jet from London, adding another layer of intrigue to her pre-wedding movements.

Meanwhile, speculation around the couple’s upcoming ceremony continues to grow. While Swift and Kelce have not publicly confirmed details, reports suggest the wedding will take place in New York, followed by a larger reception celebration said to be planned over the July 4 weekend, with Madison Square Garden mentioned among the possible venues.

The pair announced their engagement in August last year, with Swift sharing the now-viral line: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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