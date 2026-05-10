Expansion to improve urban landscape and quality of life through greener public spaces
Dubai: Dubai Municipality added nearly 300,000 square metres of green spaces across the emirate during the first quarter of this year, as part of Dubai’s efforts to expand its urban greenery and strengthen environmental sustainability.
According to figures published on the Dubai Data platform by Dubai Municipality, the emirate added 299,963 square metres of landscaped and green areas between January and March, bringing Dubai’s total green coverage to 55.52 million square metres by the end of March, compared with 55.22 million square metres at the end of last year.
The expansion aims to enhance Dubai’s urban landscape and improve quality of life through larger recreational and environmentally friendly public spaces,
Dubai Municipality reaffirmed that increasing green areas is a key priority, reflecting the emirate’s vision of combining modern urban development with environmental awareness and aesthetic planning. It added that green spaces play an important role in reducing pollution, moderating temperatures and providing recreational areas for families and residents.
The emirate’s landscaped parks, tree-lined roads and public gardens have increasingly become part of Dubai’s visual identity, particularly as authorities continue to balance rapid urban growth with sustainability targets.
Municipal teams are continuing work on large-scale greening projects through tree planting campaigns, public park development and the expansion of planted sidewalks and landscaped areas along major roads and highways.
The municipality also said it relies on modern and sustainable irrigation systems while encouraging community-led planting initiatives aimed at increasing environmental participation among residents.