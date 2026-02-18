Dubai Municipality opens recreational plazas in Lehbab 1 and 2 and Nazwah

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Enhancing wellbeing across public and recreational spaces for Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors is a core objective within a comprehensive strategic vision to develop a harmonious urban ecosystem that places people and their families at the centre of planning. Through accessible parks, public spaces, and recreational facilities designed to be part of daily life, we aim to promote comfort, wellbeing, and quality of life. The projects to develop Dubai’s rural and desert areas are among the key initiatives receiving the leadership’s close attention and represent a priority for Dubai Municipality, reaffirming our commitment to providing integrated community environments that enrich people’s daily lives and strengthen their connection with their surroundings.”