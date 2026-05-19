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EDS unveils ‘Green Advertising’ in Dubai, pioneering sustainable outdoor media across the UAE

Eco-friendly ads blend brand visibility with recycling engagement

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EDS unveils ‘Green Advertising’ in Dubai, pioneering sustainable outdoor media across the UAE

Dubai: OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com, operated by EDS FZCO, one of the UAE’s leading outdoor and out-of-home (OOH) advertising companies, has officially launched its new “Green Advertising” initiative in Dubai and across the UAE.

The initiative introduces a new generation of sustainable outdoor advertising solutions that combine brand visibility, recycling engagement, environmental awareness, and smart city innovation—allowing brands to connect with audiences while supporting sustainability goals.

The newly launched platform is now live at: Green Advertising in Dubai & UAE

A new era of sustainable outdoor advertising

As sustainability and ESG initiatives continue to shape the future of marketing, EDS’s Green Advertising platform enables businesses and government entities to participate in environmentally responsible campaigns through innovative media solutions.

The concept integrates:

  • Smart recycling engagement systems

  • Eco-conscious outdoor advertising

  • Interactive digital media

  • Consumer reward-based participation

  • Sustainable branding experiences

These campaigns are designed to help brands move beyond traditional advertising by creating meaningful public interaction and measurable environmental impact.

Supporting the UAE sustainability vision

The UAE continues to lead regional sustainability initiatives through smart city development, circular economy strategies, and environmental innovation. EDS’s Green Advertising solutions align with these national goals by encouraging responsible recycling behavior while offering advertisers a highly engaging media platform.

According to EDS, Green Advertising bridges the gap between advertising, technology, and sustainability, helping brands strengthen public perception while supporting environmental awareness.

Strategic locations across Dubai & UAE

EDS plans to deploy Green Advertising activations across:

  • Shopping malls

  • Business districts

  • Metro and transit areas

  • Residential communities

  • Universities and schools

  • Events and exhibitions

  • High-footfall public environments

The initiative is expected to attract interest from industries including FMCG, retail, real estate, telecom, banking, hospitality, healthcare, and government organisations.

Driving ESG & consumer engagement

Green Advertising provides brands with:

  • ESG-focused campaign positioning

  • Increased consumer engagement

  • Interactive audience participation

  • Smart city integration opportunities

  • Enhanced corporate social responsibility visibility

By combining sustainability messaging with outdoor media, brands can create campaigns that generate stronger emotional connections with consumers.

Leadership statement

Manish Gupta, CEO at EDS stated:

“Green Advertising represents the future of outdoor media. Today’s audiences expect brands to contribute positively to society and the environment. Through this initiative, we are helping businesses create impactful campaigns that not only increase visibility but also support sustainability and public engagement.”

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