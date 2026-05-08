Delivering the next generation of out-of-home advertising in Dubai

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Sami Al Mufleh, CEO of Hills Advertising, said: “This partnership marks an important milestone for Hills Advertising and reinforces our position as a company actively shaping the next generation of out-of-home media in Dubai. With the strength of our network, our world-class execution capabilities, and our long-term vision for the sector, we see a clear opportunity to deliver premium advertising environments that create stronger business impact for brands and raise the standard of OOH delivery in the market. Together with Mada Media, we are helping build a more advanced, scalable, and digitally enabled OOH ecosystem for Dubai.”