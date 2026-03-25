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US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 26: What you need to know

Prices, flights and daily life shift as conflict pressures households and markets

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Online classes, price checks and travel alerts reshape routines across UAE.
Online classes, price checks and travel alerts reshape routines across UAE.
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The regional conflict is increasingly impacting daily life in the UAE, from rising fuel and food cost pressures to disrupted travel and volatile oil markets. Authorities are enforcing price controls while schools remain online, reshaping family routines. Businesses and households adapt to uncertainty, even as global political signals hint at possible de-escalation and market stabilisation. A look at the most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:

7 ways the war influences fuel and food costs

The impact of the Middle East conflict is moving steadily from global markets into household budgets, with early signs already visible in fuel and transport. Pressure is expected to build in stages, spreading across food, goods and services if disruptions persist.

How UAE families are coping with remote work, learning

In addition to unstable weather conditions, parents share how they manage their professional responsibilities while ensuring that their children stay engaged in online classes.

KHDA: Online learning till April 3, reopening on review

Dubai: Dubai's school regulator has reaffirmed that all private educational institutions in the emirate must continue distance learning until Friday, April 3, even as some major school groups have already begun applying to return to campus earlier.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed the directive to Gulf News on Tuesday, reinforcing the announcement by the Education, Human Development and Community Council that remote learning remains in place across private schools, nurseries, and universities for now.

8k inspections across UAE as price monitoring ramps up

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic development departments, carried out 8,168 inspection campaigns across markets nationwide between February 28 and March 18, issuing 729 warnings and imposing 216 fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh200,000.

The inspections form part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen market oversight, ensure compliance with consumer protection policies, and provide a safe and fair shopping environment.

UAE–India travel: IndiGo issues updates for March 25

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning of possible changes to flight schedules amid the evolving situation in the Middle East, urging passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

The airline said flights scheduled for March 25 are expected to operate, while teams continue to manage operations and support passengers through any adjustments.

Trump declares: War has been won, Iran to make a 'deal'

US President Donald Trump has declared: "This war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news."

Trump also pointed out: "Iran is going to make a deal. The new leadership gave us a significant present that showed me that we're dealing with the right people."

Oil prices: Brent drops to $99, WTI up 5%, Murban down

While US and some producer benchmarks surge on supply fears, premium Middle East grades are sliding — painting a picture of a market under extreme geopolitical stress.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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