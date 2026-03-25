US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 26: What you need to know

Prices, flights and daily life shift as conflict pressures households and markets
The regional conflict is increasingly impacting daily life in the UAE, from rising fuel and food cost pressures to disrupted travel and volatile oil markets. Authorities are enforcing price controls while schools remain online, reshaping family routines. Businesses and households adapt to uncertainty, even as global political signals hint at possible de-escalation and market stabilisation. A look at the most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:
The impact of the Middle East conflict is moving steadily from global markets into household budgets, with early signs already visible in fuel and transport. Pressure is expected to build in stages, spreading across food, goods and services if disruptions persist.
For many working parents in the UAE, the shift to distance learning has turned everyday life into a careful balancing act.
In addition to unstable weather conditions, parents share how they manage their professional responsibilities while ensuring that their children stay engaged in online classes.
Dubai: Dubai's school regulator has reaffirmed that all private educational institutions in the emirate must continue distance learning until Friday, April 3, even as some major school groups have already begun applying to return to campus earlier.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed the directive to Gulf News on Tuesday, reinforcing the announcement by the Education, Human Development and Community Council that remote learning remains in place across private schools, nurseries, and universities for now.
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic development departments, carried out 8,168 inspection campaigns across markets nationwide between February 28 and March 18, issuing 729 warnings and imposing 216 fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh200,000.
The inspections form part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen market oversight, ensure compliance with consumer protection policies, and provide a safe and fair shopping environment.
IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning of possible changes to flight schedules amid the evolving situation in the Middle East, urging passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.
The airline said flights scheduled for March 25 are expected to operate, while teams continue to manage operations and support passengers through any adjustments.
US President Donald Trump has declared: "This war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news."
Trump also pointed out: "Iran is going to make a deal. The new leadership gave us a significant present that showed me that we're dealing with the right people."
As of 7:20 am Japan time (March 25, 2026), the global oil market is flashing signs of volatility with massive divergences across major crudes.
While US and some producer benchmarks surge on supply fears, premium Middle East grades are sliding — painting a picture of a market under extreme geopolitical stress.