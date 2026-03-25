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UAE Air Defences engaged 9 UAVs launched from Iran

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains ready to deal with any threats

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE Air Defences engaged 9 UAVs launched from Iran
Gulf News

Dubai: UAE air defence systems successfully engaged nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on March 25 launched from Iran.

Since the start of the ongoing Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have intercepted a total of 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,815 UAVs.

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These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 3 members of the UAE armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

In addition, 166 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe, including nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Tyrkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.

The UAE Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that it remains fully prepared to counter any threats and will continue to protect the nation’s sovereignty, security, and stability, safeguarding national interests and capabilities.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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