UAE Air Defences engaged 9 UAVs launched from Iran

The UAE Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that it remains fully prepared to counter any threats and will continue to protect the nation’s sovereignty, security, and stability, safeguarding national interests and capabilities.

These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 3 members of the UAE armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

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