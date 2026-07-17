Gulf tensions rise as US-Iran trade strikes; UAE urges caution and verified updates
The US and Iran exchanged fresh strikes on Friday, with attacks reported across the Gulf region, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan. UAE residents are advised to follow official updates, check travel notices and avoid sharing unverified information.
Here's a roundup of the key developments and what they mean for UAE residents.
Dubai warns against false reports: Dubai authorities said action will be taken against media outlets publishing false or unverified information after reports of explosions in Downtown Dubai. Dubai Media Office confirmed no explosions occurred and urged organisations to rely on official sources.
Gulf states report attacks: Kuwait said an Iranian attack damaged a power generation and water desalination plant, causing a fire and affecting electricity units. Bahrain and Qatar reported missile attacks, with Qatar saying a child was injured by falling debris.
Jordan intercepts missiles: Jordan’s military said it shot down three Iranian missiles, with no casualties or damage reported.
Tanker hit off Oman: A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile near Oman’s coast. The tanker sustained minor damage, and all crew members were safe.
Iran claims strikes on US targets: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted US military assets in Jordan, Kuwait and Oman, but the claims have not been independently verified.
US continues strikes on Iran: US Central Command said it carried out further strikes aimed at reducing Iran’s military capabilities.
Iran reports casualties: Iran’s health ministry said 38 people have been killed and more than 400 injured in US strikes since June 22.
Strait of Hormuz tensions: Shipping activity through the key waterway has slowed. US forces said they boarded a vessel in the Gulf of Oman as part of measures targeting Iran-linked shipping.
Regional calls for calm: China and Pakistan urged Washington and Tehran to end hostilities and return to negotiations.
Houthi warning: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group warned it could target Saudi oil facilities if Riyadh becomes directly involved in the conflict.
Emirates: No major cancellations reported. Passengers are advised to check flight status, complete online check-in and arrive early at Dubai International Airport.
Etihad Airways: Some services, including Abu Dhabi-Toronto and Abu Dhabi-London flights, faced delays due to operational and technical issues.
Air Arabia: Continues operating and expanding services from UAE airports while monitoring regional developments.
UAE-Saudi flights: Dubai-Abha and Sharjah-Abha services remain disrupted, with passengers advised to confirm flight status before travelling.
Gulf carriers: Qatar Airways, Oman Air, SalamAir, Gulf Air, Saudia and Kuwait Airways are gradually restoring or expanding services.
International airlines: Air Astana, Air Canada, KLM, Lufthansa Group, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific continue to have some Middle East route suspensions.
UK guidance: The UK advised travellers that the regional security situation remains unpredictable and urged them to monitor developments.
India travel update: UAE travellers heading to India must complete the Air Suvidha 2.0 digital health declaration before arrival.
Authorities continue to urge residents to follow official announcements, follow safety instructions and avoid spreading unverified information.
Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed amid escalating tensions.
US forces said they boarded a vessel in the Gulf of Oman as part of measures targeting Iran-linked shipping.
Iran has warned it could target US interests in the region if attacks continue.
The security situation across the Gulf remains fluid, with continued military activity, shipping incidents and travel disruptions reported across the region. While the UAE has not announced any changes affecting daily life, residents and travellers are advised to follow official updates, monitor airline notices and stay prepared for further developments.
Authorities continue to urge residents to rely on verified sources, follow safety instructions and avoid sharing unconfirmed information.