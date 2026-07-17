Dubai warns against false reports: Dubai authorities said action will be taken against media outlets publishing false or unverified information after reports of explosions in Downtown Dubai. Dubai Media Office confirmed no explosions occurred and urged organisations to rely on official sources.

Gulf states report attacks: Kuwait said an Iranian attack damaged a power generation and water desalination plant, causing a fire and affecting electricity units. Bahrain and Qatar reported missile attacks, with Qatar saying a child was injured by falling debris.

Jordan intercepts missiles: Jordan’s military said it shot down three Iranian missiles, with no casualties or damage reported.

Tanker hit off Oman: A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile near Oman’s coast. The tanker sustained minor damage, and all crew members were safe.

Iran claims strikes on US targets: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted US military assets in Jordan, Kuwait and Oman, but the claims have not been independently verified.

US continues strikes on Iran: US Central Command said it carried out further strikes aimed at reducing Iran’s military capabilities.

Iran reports casualties: Iran’s health ministry said 38 people have been killed and more than 400 injured in US strikes since June 22.

Strait of Hormuz tensions: Shipping activity through the key waterway has slowed. US forces said they boarded a vessel in the Gulf of Oman as part of measures targeting Iran-linked shipping.

Regional calls for calm: China and Pakistan urged Washington and Tehran to end hostilities and return to negotiations.