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Bahrain Defence Force announces interception of 194 missiles, 515 drones since onset of Iranian aggression

Manama condemns Iranian strikes as blatant breach of UN Charter, humanitarian law

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Bahrain Defence Force announces interception of 194 missiles, 515 drones since onset of Iranian aggression

MANAMA: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) has announced that air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 194 missiles and 515 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain since the onset of the Iranian aggression.

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In a statement released by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command of the BDF emphasised that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement further asserted that these criminal and indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

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