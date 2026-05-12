President Donald Trump is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Iran’s handling of negotiations to end the conflict. Sources say some of his aides believe he is more seriously considering a resumption of major combat operations than in recent weeks according to a CNN report.

Trump’s frustration stems from the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and divisions within Iranian leadership, which are limiting progress on nuclear talks. He has called Iran’s latest response both “totally unacceptable” and “stupid,” raising questions about whether Tehran is willing to take a serious negotiating position.