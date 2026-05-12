Trump says US Navy intercepted all 111 missiles aimed at vessels in Strait of Hormuz
President Donald Trump is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Iran’s handling of negotiations to end the conflict. Sources say some of his aides believe he is more seriously considering a resumption of major combat operations than in recent weeks according to a CNN report.
Trump’s frustration stems from the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and divisions within Iranian leadership, which are limiting progress on nuclear talks. He has called Iran’s latest response both “totally unacceptable” and “stupid,” raising questions about whether Tehran is willing to take a serious negotiating position.
The US Treasury sanctioned three senior IRGC oil officials and nine firms accused of disguising Iranian oil sales to China under the “Economic Fury” campaign launched in April 2026. The crackdown targets revenue allegedly funding Iran’s weapons, proxy groups, and nuclear program, following earlier actions that froze nearly $500 million in crypto assets. The move comes just days before President Trump’s Beijing summit and amid stalled negotiations after an April 8 Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that followed US-Israeli strikes reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Critics, including analyst Daniel Davis, question whether decades of sanctions have ever truly changed Iran’s regime behaviour.
Senator Chuck Schumer criticized President Donald Trump for dragging the US into an 'illegal, costly war' with Iran. He announced Democrats will force a seventh vote on the War Powers Resolution this week to withdraw American troops.
“If Republicans vote against our resolution, they will continue to bear the blame for Trump’s war,” Schumer said.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament), issued a firm statement early on Tuesday asserting that the United States has no viable alternative but to accept Iran's 14-point proposal for resolving the ongoing conflict. "There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal," Ghalibaf posted on X. "Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another. The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it."
US President Donald Trump described Iranian missiles traveling at 3,000 miles per hour toward a US vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, "all knocked into the ocean" before impact.
The account ties to a May 7, 2026 clash where CentCom reported US forces intercepting "multiple" Iranian missiles, drones, and boat attacks on three destroyers — USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason — and then responding with self-defence strikes. Supporters praised US precision as proof of strength, while critics questioned the 111-missile figure against CentCom's vaguer report. Talks are currently stalled after Trump rejected Iran's latest counterproposal and naval blockades keep tensions high over the vital oil route.
Oil prices are climbing after US President Donald Trump’s dismissal of Iran’s latest terms, sparking fears of a fresh escalation in the conflict that would keep the vital Strait of Hormuz closed even longer. Brent is up 2.89% at $104.21, while Murban is up 4.84% at $103.60, and WTI slightly up 0.04% to $98.17 as of 7.30am Tokyo on Tuesday.
Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has appealed for an “urgent" humanitarian initiative to allow scores of commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to leave safely, after meeting with officials from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in Muscat. The strait has been severely disrupted by ongoing Middle East hostilities and security restrictions, leaving hundreds of ships and thousands of seafarers effectively trapped
US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of reneging on a deal that would have allowed the United States to remove its supply of enriched uranium, stating that Iranian leaders "agree with us and then they take it back".
Trump indicated that despite prior discussions to remove the uranium—specifically that which was buried under sites bombed by the US last year— Iran did not include this transfer in its latest proposal.
"Piece of Garbage" proposal: Trump termed Iran's latest truce proposal "unacceptable" and a "piece of garbage," leaving the current month-long ceasefire on "massive life support". The US demand requires the removal of all of Iran's enriched uranium, including the approximately 440kg of 60% enriched uranium and the full 10-tonne stockpile.
Day 73: Trump calls Iranian response 'totally unacceptable'
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones