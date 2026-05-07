Israel ‘not happy’ with US-Iran peace push, wants to press on with ‘Economic Fury’ to collapse regime — report

Netanyahu backs ‘Economic Fury’ over US peace bid, urges 'patience' for regime collapse
Israel is bristling at reports of an impending US-Iran peace deal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government viewing negotiations as a betrayal of the war effort, US sources told Fox News on Thursday.
"They hate the Iran regime. Don’t trust them. Never have, never will," the anonymous official said, arguing the IRGC cannot be negotiated with.
Instead, the Israelis back “Operation Economic Fury” — US sanctions and naval blockade — to collapse the regime, provided “the American side remains patient”, Fox reported.
The disagreement emerges as Trump announced a "pause" of Project Freedom on Wednesday amid talks to hammer a "deal".
US-based NBC News, however, reported that Trump's decision to halt the operation came after Saudi Arabia "refused" to allow American aircraft involved in the mission to use Prince Sultan Airbase southeast of Riyadh or fly through Saudi airspace.
Netanyahu's office has not publicly opposed a final Iran-US deal.
On Wednesday, the Israeli leader said that he was “not surprised” by the recent developments in the negotiations and that there is “full coordination” between the US and Israel.
“We are maintaining continuous contact with our friends in the US. I speak with President Trump on an almost daily basis. My people and his people speak daily,” Netanyahu added.
As Israeli voices echo distrust, analysts detect skepticism.
Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed Israel's war aims: dismantle Iran's nuclear/missile programmes and terror support.
He warned on April 10: “Campaign in Iran not over,” citing depleted Iranian missiles and internal rifts, even as analysts argue the strikes rallied Iranian hardliners.
It's unclear if the US-Iran peace “framework” — via Pakistan — will lead to the reopening of Hormuz without a nuclear deal.
Iran's response to the reported 14-point US peace framework is expected on Thursday.
It's not immediately known who will sign for the Iranian regime, amid reported cracks within the Tehran leadership between pragmatists and hardliners.
Weeks of Tehran's threat to commercial shipping in Hormuz saw at least 22 ships hit, and 800 commercial vessels and oil tankers stranded, leading to a global supply shock, even as Iran's parliament approved a toll plan for vessels passing through the strait.
On April 17, Trump said Iran has agreed to "hand over" its enriched uranium supply, while claiming that the US naval blockade of Iran (imposed since April 13, 2026) was "somewhat more effective than the bombing".
On Wednesday, he told White House reporters that a deal with Iran was "very possible" — but threatened to resume bombing the country, hitting its infrastructure and oil facilities, if negotiations fail.
Israel is eyeing escalation risks.
Netanyahu said: “We share common goals, and the most important objective is the removal of all enriched material from Iran and the dismantling of Iran's enrichment capabilities."
“However, we are prepared for any scenario, and this is the directive I have given to the IDF (Israel Defence Force) and our security agencies. Israel is stronger than ever; Iran and its proxies are weaker than ever," he added.
During the two-week truce, mediated via Pakistan, Netanyahu's office endorsed the pause, stating: “Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbours and the world.”
Yet a key caveat emerged: While Pakistan included Israel's Hezbollah strikes in Lebanon under the ceasefire, Netanyahu clarified it “does not regard the ceasefire as extending to Israel’s war on Lebanon,” with Washington tacitly allowing continuation pending Iran talks.
As Trump prioritises blockade/diplomacy, Netanyahu urges patience for regime change over “bad deals”.