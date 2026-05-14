Trump and Xi meet for high-stakes talks in Beijing

The secretary of state, who is with Trump in Beijing, said administration officials will underscore that "economies are melting down because of this crisis" and that will result in consumers "buying less Chinese product."

"So it's in their interest to resolve this," Rubio said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. "We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they're doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf."

The message contrasts with comments by Trump, who downplayed differences with Xi over Iran before departing from Washington.

"We have a lot of things to discuss," Trump told reporters. "I wouldn't say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control."