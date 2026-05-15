US-China talks focus on Iran, trade, Boeing jets and Gulf shipping security
Next to Beijing's Forbidden City lies a secretive compound wrapped around two man-made lakes built for the pleasure of emperors.
Today, Zhongnanhai, or "middle and southern seas," is synonymous with China's seat of power as the primary residence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the headquarters of the central government.
Zhongnanhai is often compared to the White House, the Kremlin or South Korea's Blue House. But unlike the other presidential residences, Zhongnanhai does not serve as the main venue for diplomatic visits.
China's top leaders reserve the highly secure grounds for only their closest allies and carefully selected dignitaries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Xi has called his closest friend, was received at Zhongnanhai at least twice, in 2024 and 2025.
Xi also welcomed former U.S. President Barack Obama to Zhongnanhai in 2014. The two leaders took an evening stroll and had dinner.
US President Donald Trump suggested that hunting down Iran's enriched uranium was primarily for political 'public relations', after Israel demanded it as a goal. "I just feel better if I got it, actually, but it's — I think, it's more for public relations than it is for anything else," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview from China broadcast late Thursday in the United States.
The president suggested during the Fox News interview that Irian officials at first "said very strongly" that the U.S. could send it teams to collect hundreds of pounds of enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites badly damaged by U.S. military strikes last year.
But then, he said, Iran reneged.
"They agreed to it. They take it back. They agree, you know it's back and forth," he said.
Whether Iran would be willing to relinquish enriched uranium is a key point in negotiations to end the war.
Trump has long insisted Tehran is willing to do so, but Iran has largely rejected such assertions.
Trump added during the interview that Iran says only the U.S. and China had sufficient technology to remove the enriched uranium, given that its buried deep underground.
Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold more talks Friday.
They are set to spend time together at Xi's official residence in Beijing before Trump flies back to Washington.
Trump has taken a decidedly rosy outlook on the U.S.-China relationship during this trip. But that is colliding with some difficult truths about the thorniest issues between the two superpowers including Taiwan, the Iran war and trade issues.
A vessel reportedly operating as a “floating armoury” in the Gulf of Oman has been seized by Iranian military forces, according to maritime risk management company Vanguard.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the ship is now “bound for Iranian territorial waters.”
The vessel — identified by maritime risk consultancy Vanguard as the Honduras-flagged Hui Chuan — was last tracked transmitting its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal on Wednesday, when it was located roughly 70km (about 40 miles) north-east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, BBC reported.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a "good" meeting in Beijing on Friday, the White House said. ''The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment in US indsutries," the White House said in a statement. According to the statement, the two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. Both countries, it added, agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.
President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged not to provide military equipment to Iran and voiced support for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a notable signal as Washington, Beijing and Gulf capitals navigate the war’s fallout. China has long been one of Iran’s most important economic partners, especially as a buyer of Iranian oil, but Beijing has also been trying to protect its broader interests in the Gulf and keep shipping lanes open. That balancing act has grown more visible in recent weeks, with Xi publicly urging that Hormuz remain open for normal passage and Chinese officials calling for de-escalation.
As US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Beijing on Thursday, a group of world leaders restated their call for the Strait of Hormuz to return to normal operations.
In a statement, the leaders affirmed their “commitment to using collective diplomatic, economic, and military capabilities to support freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”
“Navigation must be free, as per the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and international law,” the statement read. It pledged support for “an independent and strictly defensive multinational military mission” to achieve that goal, including by conducting “mine clearance operations.”
The message came from 26 countries, including Britain, France, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Japan, Qatar and South Korea.
US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to order 200 Boeing jets, describing the move as a commitment from the Chinese leader.
“One thing he agreed to today is he is going to order 200 jets,” Trump said during a clip of an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that was quoted by CNN.
“Boeing,” Trump said, “200 big ones,” adding, “That’s a lot of jobs.”
Boeing shares fell about four percent, suggesting investors had expected a bigger order.
Day 76: World leaders call for security in Strait of Hormuz
Day 75: Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi
Day 74: Iran signals potential 90% Uranium enrichment
Day 73: Trump calls Iranian response 'totally unacceptable'
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones