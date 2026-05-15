Next to Beijing's Forbidden City lies a secretive compound wrapped around two man-made lakes built for the pleasure of emperors.

Today, Zhongnanhai, or "middle and southern seas," is synonymous with China's seat of power as the primary residence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the headquarters of the central government.

Zhongnanhai is often compared to the White House, the Kremlin or South Korea's Blue House. But unlike the other presidential residences, Zhongnanhai does not serve as the main venue for diplomatic visits.

China's top leaders reserve the highly secure grounds for only their closest allies and carefully selected dignitaries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Xi has called his closest friend, was received at Zhongnanhai at least twice, in 2024 and 2025.

Xi also welcomed former U.S. President Barack Obama to Zhongnanhai in 2014. The two leaders took an evening stroll and had dinner.