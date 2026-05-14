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UAE denies reports regarding visit by Israeli Prime Minister or receiving any Israeli military delegation

Abu Dhabi says ties with Israel are transparent under Abraham Accords framework

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UAE denies reports regarding visit by Israeli Prime Minister or receiving any Israeli military delegation

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country.

The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements.

Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE.

The UAE calls on media outlets to exercise accuracy and professionalism, and to refrain from circulating unverified information or promoting misleading political narratives.

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