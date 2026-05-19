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Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns targeting of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, affirms solidarity with UAE

Body warns strike on Barakah plant violates international law, endangers civilians

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Unit 3 of UAE's Al Barakah Nuclear Plant adds 1200MW of clean electricity to the National Power grid.
Unit 3 of UAE's Al Barakah Nuclear Plant adds 1200MW of clean electricity to the National Power grid.
File photo

ABU DHABI: The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the targeting of the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region of the United Arab Emirates by a drone, noting that no casualties were reported.

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The Council reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of such criminal attacks targeting vital facilities and threatening the security and stability of nations, as well as the safety of civilians.

The Council emphasised that such hostile acts constitute a flagrant violation of international law and norms and pose a serious threat to the security of civilian facilities, infrastructure, and the energy sector.

Repercussions

These acts may have far-reaching repercussions for regional and international peace and security.

The Muslim Council of Elders renewed its solidarity with the United Arab Emirates — its leadership, government, and people — and expressed its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The Council also called for strengthened regional and international cooperation to address threats targeting national security and civilian infrastructure, and to promote the values of peace and stability while ensuring the protection of all communities and societies.

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