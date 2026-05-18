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Middle East on edge: Where the Iran war stands and why this week could prove critical

Trump threats, shaky truce and Iran, Israel preparations raise fears of renewed conflict

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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An Iranian military personnel educates women about how to use a gun at a booth in Hafte Tir Square, in Tehran on May 17, 2026.
An Iranian military personnel educates women about how to use a gun at a booth in Hafte Tir Square, in Tehran on May 17, 2026.
AP

Dubai: After weeks of uneasy calm, the fragile ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran appears increasingly at risk of collapse, with mounting signs that all sides are preparing for another possible round of conflict.

US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric in recent hours, posting a series of warnings and threats on Truth Social amid reports he could soon meet military advisers to discuss next steps on Iran.

Multiple reports and regional sources suggest Washington and Israel are actively weighing renewed military action if ongoing negotiations fail to produce a breakthrough.

At the centre of the deadlock remains Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile — the single biggest obstacle preventing a broader agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz fully.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled over the weekend that Israel remains on alert for renewed hostilities.

“Our eyes are also open when it comes to Iran, and we are prepared for any scenario,” Netanyahu told his Cabinet, according to Israeli media reports.

According to people familiar with the situation cited by international media, Israel is coordinating closely with Washington on possible military contingencies should diplomacy collapse.

At the same time, Tehran insists indirect diplomacy is still continuing.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said discussions with Washington remain ongoing through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator between the two sides.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran had responded to the latest US peace proposal and conveyed its concerns to Washington through the Pakistani channel.

He added that exchanges were “continuing through the Pakistani mediator”, even as Iranian media described parts of the latest US demands as excessive.

Why the ceasefire looks shaky

The current pause in fighting was never built on a comprehensive settlement. Instead, it created space for negotiations while both sides reassessed their positions after weeks of confrontation.

But the diplomatic process has stalled repeatedly.

Iran refuses to surrender or remove its enriched uranium stockpile, while Washington continues insisting that Tehran’s nuclear programme must be dismantled or sharply constrained before sanctions relief or a full end to military pressure can be discussed.

Meanwhile, the US-led naval blockade and security operations around the Strait of Hormuz have failed to fully restore commercial shipping confidence, despite “Project Freedom” escort efforts and international pressure.

That has created a dangerous new calculation on both sides: The belief that another round of fighting could improve leverage at the negotiating table.

What Iran may do differently next time

Analysts and regional observers increasingly believe Tehran is preparing for a broader and more aggressive retaliatory strategy if war resumes.

Iranian officials and state-linked commentators have openly warned that Gulf states allowing US or Israeli operations from their territory could face direct consequences in a future conflict.

Potential Iranian escalation scenarios being discussed by analysts include:

  • Strikes on critical Gulf infrastructure

  • Cyberattacks on financial and communications systems

  • Expanded disruption in the Red Sea

  • Attacks targeting energy or shipping assets

  • Attempts to disrupt undersea internet and fibre-optic cable networks in the Gulf

  • Such moves could dramatically widen the conflict and increase risks to global energy markets and international trade flows

Signs of war footing inside Iran

Iranian state television has also reflected a more militarised atmosphere in recent days.

On some broadcasts, presenters appeared carrying weapons or receiving firearms training on air, while pro-government messaging has increasingly focused on sacrifice, resistance and national mobilisation.

The images are being interpreted by some observers as an attempt to prepare public opinion for the possibility of renewed confrontation.

What to watch this week

Several developments could determine whether the region moves back toward war or returns to diplomacy:

Any Trump announcement following military consultations

Israeli military movements or mobilisation signals

Fresh Iranian warnings about Hormuz or Gulf states

Progress — or collapse — in backchannel negotiations

New attacks on shipping, energy infrastructure or regional bases

Diplomats say backchannel contacts through mediators are still continuing, meaning a negotiated off-ramp remains possible.

But with rhetoric intensifying and military preparations reportedly accelerating on all sides, the Middle East appears once again to be entering one of its most volatile moments since the war began earlier this year.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIsraelUS-Israel-Iran war

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