Tense Trump-Netanyahu call exposes widening divide over Iran strategy

Israel fears Tehran is buying time as Trump delays planned strikes
Dubai: A sharp divide has emerged between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over whether to resume military action against Iran, as tense diplomacy and war planning now appear to be running in parallel behind the scenes.
A heated hour-long phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday exposed growing frustration inside the Israeli leadership after Trump abruptly paused a planned new wave of US strikes on Iran — an operation reportedly set to be renamed “Operation Sledgehammer.”
According to CNN and Axios, Netanyahu pushed Trump to press ahead with the attacks, arguing that delaying military action would only allow Tehran more time to regroup, rebuild and drag out negotiations. Trump, however, insisted that diplomacy should be given “a few more days” before another round of strikes is launched.
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have long shared one of the closest US-Israel political relationships in recent history.
During Trump’s first term, Washington recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the US embassy there, recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and brokered the Abraham Accords.
Netanyahu frequently described Trump as Israel’s “best friend” in the White House, while Trump publicly backed Israel during multiple regional crises.
But tensions have surfaced repeatedly behind the scenes — especially over strategy toward Iran and the timing of military action.
Trump has often preferred maximum pressure mixed with negotiation and dramatic public threats, while Netanyahu has consistently pushed for sustained military action against Tehran and deeper strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.
Differences also emerged previously over ceasefire timing, regional diplomacy and fears in Israel that Washington could eventually settle for a compromise deal with Tehran.
Despite periodic friction, both leaders have continued to project a united front publicly, recognising the strategic importance of US-Israel coordination during the war.
The disagreement marks one of the clearest public signs yet that Washington and Tel Aviv are no longer fully aligned on how to end the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year.
Trump had reportedly informed Netanyahu on Sunday that he was inclined to move forward with fresh attacks early this week. But within 24 hours, the US president reversed course after Gulf allies — including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — urged Washington to allow regional mediation efforts more time.
That decision reportedly infuriated Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials, who believe Tehran is exploiting diplomacy to buy time while preserving its military and nuclear infrastructure.
Axios, citing US officials briefed on the call, described Netanyahu’s reaction bluntly: “Bibi’s hair was on fire after the call.”
Israeli officials reportedly fear Trump is slipping back into the same pattern that has repeatedly frustrated Tel Aviv throughout the war — issuing threats of overwhelming force, only to pause at the last moment in pursuit of a negotiated breakthrough.
Despite the private friction, Trump attempted to project unity in public.
“He’ll do whatever I want him to do,” Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked about Netanyahu.
But the underlying split was unmistakable.
While Israel wants the war resumed quickly to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and strategic infrastructure, Trump increasingly appears focused on testing whether a political off-ramp remains possible.
“The only question is, do we go and finish it up, or are they gonna be signing a document,” Trump said. “Let’s see what happens.”
At the centre of the diplomacy is a proposed “letter of intent” being shaped by mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, according to Axios. The document would reportedly formalise an end to the war and trigger a 30-day negotiation window focused on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, frozen Iranian funds and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Regional diplomacy has intensified in recent days, with Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt reportedly working on revised drafts aimed at bridging the deep gaps between Washington and Tehran.
Iran, however, has shown little sign of backing away from its core demands.
Tehran says discussions continue on the basis of its earlier 14-point proposal, which reportedly includes an end to attacks on Iranian shipping, the release of frozen Iranian assets, sanctions relief and guarantees tied to regional security.
Iranian officials also continue to insist that broader issues — including Israel’s military operations in Lebanon and US naval actions in the Gulf — remain tied to any final settlement.
Meanwhile, military pressure continues to shadow the negotiations.
Trump warned Wednesday that if talks fail, military action could resume “very quickly.”
“If we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go,” he said.
The latest developments highlight the increasingly fragile balance between diplomacy and escalation in the region — with Gulf mediators racing to prevent another round of war even as Israeli leaders openly push for renewed strikes.