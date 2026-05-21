Tense Trump-Netanyahu call exposes widening divide over Iran strategy

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have long shared one of the closest US-Israel political relationships in recent history.

During Trump’s first term, Washington recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the US embassy there, recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and brokered the Abraham Accords.

Netanyahu frequently described Trump as Israel’s “best friend” in the White House, while Trump publicly backed Israel during multiple regional crises.

But tensions have surfaced repeatedly behind the scenes — especially over strategy toward Iran and the timing of military action.

Trump has often preferred maximum pressure mixed with negotiation and dramatic public threats, while Netanyahu has consistently pushed for sustained military action against Tehran and deeper strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.

Differences also emerged previously over ceasefire timing, regional diplomacy and fears in Israel that Washington could eventually settle for a compromise deal with Tehran.