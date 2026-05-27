Trump says peace is near — so why does the Iran war keep escalating?

Trump reinforced that combative tone on Tuesday with a lengthy Truth Social post mocking media coverage of the conflict and insisting Iran would only truly lose if it fully surrendered to the “magnificent U.S.A.” He claimed Iran’s navy was “resting at the bottom of the sea” and said its military should march out of Tehran “hands held high” waving white flags. The remarks came less than 24 hours after Trump again suggested diplomacy with Tehran remained possible.