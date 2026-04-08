GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran warns ships in Hormuz: Seek permission or face destruction

Tehran tightens grip on the strait, warning ships even as truce takes hold

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Navy retail service specialist Artayja Stewart of Clarksville stands guard next to a machine gun aboard the USS Paul Hamilton in the Strait of Hormuz in a file picture.
US Navy retail service specialist Artayja Stewart of Clarksville stands guard next to a machine gun aboard the USS Paul Hamilton in the Strait of Hormuz in a file picture.
AP

Dubai: Iran has warned ships near the Strait of Hormuz that they must seek permission from its naval forces before transiting the critical waterway, underscoring Tehran’s continued grip over the strategic chokepoint despite a ceasefire agreement.

“You must receive permission from Iranian Sepah navy for passing through the strait. If any vessel tries to transit without permission, will be destroyed,” the Iranian navy said in a radio message, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The warning highlights lingering tensions even after US President Donald Trump agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, on the condition that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened in a “complete, immediate, and safe” manner.

While the ceasefire includes provisions for reopening the vital shipping lane, Iran’s actions suggest it still intends to assert control over access to the strait — a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Maritime activity remains limited. Most vessels have been stationary in the strait, with warplanes still present over the Arabian Gulf, according to reports and footage shared by ship crews.

However, early signs of movement have emerged. A Greek-owned bulk carrier and a Liberian-flagged vessel were among the first ships to transit the strait following the ceasefire, according to maritime tracking service MarineTraffic.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ships would be allowed safe passage for two weeks, but only “via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

Despite that assurance, uncertainty persists. More than 800 ships remain stranded in the Gulf, according to Lloyd’s List, with operators preparing to resume movement cautiously under the evolving conditions.

The developments underscore the fragility of the ceasefire, with Iran continuing to exercise leverage over one of the world’s most critical energy routes even as hostilities pause.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelamericasUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio (third right) and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (second right) monitoring activity related to "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran from an unnamed location on February 28, 2026.

Trump’s Iran ultimatum: Bluff or imminent strike?

4m read
Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz. File photo.

Iran war: Deal or no deal — what happens next?

6m read
An F-35B launches from a ship. The deployment of the USS Tripoli (LHA 7) and the 31st MEU forms part of the "Peace Through Strength," bringing 2,200 elite Marines and F-35B stealth power to the doorstep of the IRGC.

What US Marines could do to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

4m read
The USS Santa Barbara littoral combat ship.

US Navy's mine countermeasures ready for Hormuz?

5m read