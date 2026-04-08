Iran warns ships in Hormuz: Seek permission or face destruction

Tehran tightens grip on the strait, warning ships even as truce takes hold
Dubai: Iran has warned ships near the Strait of Hormuz that they must seek permission from its naval forces before transiting the critical waterway, underscoring Tehran’s continued grip over the strategic chokepoint despite a ceasefire agreement.
“You must receive permission from Iranian Sepah navy for passing through the strait. If any vessel tries to transit without permission, will be destroyed,” the Iranian navy said in a radio message, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The warning highlights lingering tensions even after US President Donald Trump agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, on the condition that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened in a “complete, immediate, and safe” manner.
While the ceasefire includes provisions for reopening the vital shipping lane, Iran’s actions suggest it still intends to assert control over access to the strait — a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.
Maritime activity remains limited. Most vessels have been stationary in the strait, with warplanes still present over the Arabian Gulf, according to reports and footage shared by ship crews.
However, early signs of movement have emerged. A Greek-owned bulk carrier and a Liberian-flagged vessel were among the first ships to transit the strait following the ceasefire, according to maritime tracking service MarineTraffic.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ships would be allowed safe passage for two weeks, but only “via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”
Despite that assurance, uncertainty persists. More than 800 ships remain stranded in the Gulf, according to Lloyd’s List, with operators preparing to resume movement cautiously under the evolving conditions.
The developments underscore the fragility of the ceasefire, with Iran continuing to exercise leverage over one of the world’s most critical energy routes even as hostilities pause.