Iran warns ships in Hormuz: Seek permission or face destruction

The warning highlights lingering tensions even after US President Donald Trump agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, on the condition that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened in a “complete, immediate, and safe” manner.

“You must receive permission from Iranian Sepah navy for passing through the strait. If any vessel tries to transit without permission , will be destroyed,” the Iranian navy said in a radio message, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Dubai: Iran has warned ships near the Strait of Hormuz that they must seek permission from its naval forces before transiting the critical waterway, underscoring Tehran’s continued grip over the strategic chokepoint despite a ceasefire agreement.

Maritime activity remains limited. Most vessels have been stationary in the strait, with warplanes still present over the Arabian Gulf, according to reports and footage shared by ship crews.

While the ceasefire includes provisions for reopening the vital shipping lane, Iran’s actions suggest it still intends to assert control over access to the strait — a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The developments underscore the fragility of the ceasefire, with Iran continuing to exercise leverage over one of the world’s most critical energy routes even as hostilities pause.

However, early signs of movement have emerged. A Greek-owned bulk carrier and a Liberian-flagged vessel were among the first ships to transit the strait following the ceasefire, according to maritime tracking service MarineTraffic.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.