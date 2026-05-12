GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Gold prices rise amid volatile trading ahead of US inflation data

Gold rebounds from sharp intraday loss as traders brace for key inflation prints

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gold prices rise amid volatile trading ahead of US inflation data

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose in volatile trading today as investors look ahead to critical US inflation data scheduled for release later this week. Market participants are awaiting the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday for further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Click for the latest gold and forex rates here:

Spot gold was trading at around $4,723.10 per ounce by late evening, recovering from an earlier sharp decline of more than one percent during the session. US gold futures remained steady at approximately $4,740.40.

The market's upward momentum continues to be supported by safe-haven demand linked to geopolitical tensions, which is currently offsetting pressure from a stronger US Dollar.

In other precious metals, silver surged to $84.99 per ounce, while platinum and palladium also saw gains of 2.6% and 1% respectively.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai gold prices rise again today

Dubai gold prices rise again today

3m read
How an integrated value chain helps gold traders

How an integrated value chain helps gold traders

5m read
Dubai Gold

Dubai gold buyers return ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

5m read
A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90.

FIFA asked to pay for World Cup transport ticket hikes

2m read