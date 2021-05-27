1 of 18
Supermoon taken in Discovery Gardens
Image Credit: SM Sharaf/Gulf News reader
2 of 18
Spectacular view of supermoon from Burj Park Dubai
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
3 of 18
Spectacular view of supermoon from Burj Park Dubai
Image Credit: Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader
4 of 18
Sunset at Maleiha Road, Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
5 of 18
Supermoon from Muweilah Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader
6 of 18
Supermoon from Muweilah Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader
7 of 18
Children seen waving hello to the supermoon in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 26, 2021. The super full moon is named this way because it is at its closest to earth and thus appears.
Image Credit: Afriadi Hikmal/Gulf News reader
8 of 18
Supermoon rises behind a crane at the ship dismantling terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 26, 2021
Image Credit: Afriadi Hikmal/Gulf News reader
9 of 18
Supermoon is clearly seen on May 26, 2021 as it is closest to Earth and thus appears bigger than a normal full moon
Image Credit: Afriadi Hikmal/Gulf News reader
10 of 18
The Supermoon over Dubai Marina and The Palm Jumeirah
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
11 of 18
The Supermoon from my bathroom window in Jumeirah Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
12 of 18
The Supermoon over Dubai Marina
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
13 of 18
The Super Flower Moon from Jumeirah Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
14 of 18
The Supermoon from Sharjah University area Maleiha Road
Image Credit: Mehedi Ferdous/Gulf News reader
15 of 18
The Supermoon from Maleiha Road Sharjah
Image Credit: Mehedi Ferdous/Gulf News reader
16 of 18
From Earth to Supermoon
Image Credit: Femina Shah/Gulf News reader
17 of 18
If you're ever feeling lonely, just look at the moon. Someone, somewhere is looking at it, too. Hello Supermoon from Dubai!
Image Credit: Femina Shah/Gulf News reader
18 of 18
Supermoon in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader