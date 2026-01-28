4.6m Dubai residents benefit from insurance as healthcare spending hits Dh24.55b in 2024

Private sector accounts for 50% of spending with total of 43.6m insurance claims: Report
Dubai: Dubai's health insurance system has reached a new milestone with 4.6 million beneficiaries and 43.6 million insurance claims processed in 2024, according to the Health Accounts System of Dubai (HASD) report released on Wednesday.
The report, issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), reveals that healthcare spending contributed 5.5 per cent to Dubai's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with total expenditure reaching approximately Dh24.55 billion – a 10 per cent increase compared to 2023.
The private sector has emerged as a key partner in healthcare financing, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of total healthcare spending. This underscores the strength of public-private partnerships in supporting Dubai's vision to build a sustainable healthcare model founded on efficiency, competitiveness and innovation.
Private financing sources – including private health insurance and household out-of-pocket payments – accounted for around 62 per cent of total healthcare spending (Dh15.29 billion), while government funding sources contributed 38 per cent (Dh9.26 billion).
This distribution reflects the nature of public-private collaboration in financing and delivering healthcare services. Expenditure on healthcare services delivered outside the emirate did not exceed one per cent of total spending, underscoring the efficiency of the system and its ability to meet the vast majority of healthcare needs within Dubai.
The report highlighted the strength and integration of Dubai's health insurance ecosystem, which comprises 44 insurance companies, 16 claims management companies, 3,660 healthcare providers and 139 insurance brokers. This reflects the breadth of coverage, operational efficiency and ease of access to a wide range of high-quality healthcare services across the emirate.
HASD is based on the World Health Organisation's Health Accounts methodology, ensuring data accuracy and international comparability, and reinforcing Dubai's position among health systems that adopt global best practices in measuring, analysing and monitoring healthcare expenditure.
Dr Alawi Al Sheikh-Ali, director general of the Dubai Health Authority, said: "The findings of the 2024 Health Accounts System of Dubai (HASD) confirm that Dubai's health insurance system has reached an advanced level of readiness and stability, with the ability to balance financing efficiency, service quality and long-term sustainability within an integrated model that aligns with Dubai's future ambitions."
He added that the continued development of Dubai's health insurance system reflects the vision to position Dubai among the world's leading cities in quality of life.
Asma Al Sharif, chief executive officer of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the Dubai Health Authority, said: "The HASD 2024 report reflects the continued evolution of Dubai's health insurance system and confirms its transition to a more efficient and integrated phase across population coverage, claims management and the expansion of the healthcare provider network."
She noted that the strong performance indicators achieved by the system, the growing number of beneficiaries and the significant increase in financial claims – within a network comprising thousands of healthcare providers, insurance brokers and claims management entities – demonstrate the high level of integration and operational efficiency reached by Dubai's health insurance system.
Wedad Ahmed Binbraik, director of Health Economics and Insurance Policies Department at DHA's Dubai Health Insurance Corporation Sector, said: "HASD represents a pivotal strategic tool supporting health planning and evidence-based policymaking. It reflects the maturity of the institutional framework for measuring and analysing healthcare expenditure in line with internationally recognised methodologies and standards."
She added that the adoption of advanced analytical approaches within HASD reinforces Dubai's position as a leading model in health governance, enhances the health sector's readiness to respond efficiently and flexibly to future changes, and provides a comprehensive view to guide resource allocation, strengthen system sustainability and align financing decisions with community health priorities and quality of life in the emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox