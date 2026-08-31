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President wishes UAE students, teachers and parents a successful new academic year

Sheikh Mohamed calls on students to make the most of opportunities to gain knowledge

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Sheikh Mohamed urged students to embrace the new academic year with optimism, ambition and determination.
Sheikh Mohamed urged students to embrace the new academic year with optimism, ambition and determination.

Abu Dhabi: As more than 1.27 million students across the UAE return to classrooms on Monday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished students, teachers, parents and school administrators a successful new academic year.

In a message posted on his X account, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated students, teachers, administrators and parents and encouraged students to approach the new academic year with optimism, ambition and determination.

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“With the start of the new academic year, I extend my congratulations to students, teachers, administrators, and parents, and wish them a successful year that continues to support our nation’s educational journey,” he wrote.

He described the UAE’s children as ‘our true wealth’ and urged them to make the most of every opportunity to gain knowledge and develop life skills.

Sheikh Mohamed also called for continued cooperation between families and schools to nurture a passion for lifelong learning and prepare students with the skills needed for the future.

He stressed the importance of strengthening students’ sense of identity and values alongside their academic development.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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