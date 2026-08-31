President wishes UAE students, teachers and parents a successful new academic year

In a message posted on his X account, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated students, teachers, administrators and parents and encouraged students to approach the new academic year with optimism, ambition and determination.

August 31 marks the start of the 2026-27 academic year for hundreds of thousands of students , while others return to school after their summer break.

Abu Dhabi: As more than 1.27 million students across the UAE return to classrooms on Monday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished students, teachers, parents and school administrators a successful new academic year.

Sheikh Mohamed also called for continued cooperation between families and schools to nurture a passion for lifelong learning and prepare students with the skills needed for the future.

He described the UAE’s children as ‘our true wealth’ and urged them to make the most of every opportunity to gain knowledge and develop life skills.

“With the start of the new academic year, I extend my congratulations to students, teachers, administrators, and parents, and wish them a successful year that continues to support our nation’s educational journey,” he wrote.

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