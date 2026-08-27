‘Through the Charter, We Reach New Horizons’ campaign aims to build future-ready students
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has launched its back-to-school campaign for the 2026–2027 academic year under the theme “Through the Charter, We Reach New Horizons”, aimed at embodying the values and principles of the National Education Charter in students’ lives and daily practices, while strengthening the role of schools, families and the wider community in preparing generations who take pride in their national identity and are equipped with future-ready skills.
The Charter, launched and signed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates on February 28 this year, coinciding with UAE Education Day 2026, serves as a national reference framework outlining the strategic objectives of education and the profile of the learner in the UAE across three dimensions: national identity, personal attributes and future skills.
Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, stressed that the success of the Charter will be measured by its integration into daily practices within schools and through effective partnerships between families and the community. She noted that the campaign translates its principles into initiatives, activities and educational experiences that foster national identity, conscious thinking, innovation and a sense of responsibility.
The development of the Charter was the result of a national effort involving more than 200 representatives from 31 federal, local and private entities, through more than 10 workshops and consultation sessions.
The campaign seeks to activate the Charter through six integrated pathways, covering curricula and learning, educational practices, school life and behaviour, the role of the family, and curricular and extracurricular activities. It will also feature “Charter Weeks” and the “National Education Charter Passport”, which will accompany students throughout the academic year, culminating in the “Golden Passport” and recognition at the end of the school year.