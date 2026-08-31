UAE National Charter to shape students’ school experience from new academic year

Schools will embed national identity, values and future skills in daily learning
Abu Dhabi: As the new academic year gets underway, students’ educational experience will extend beyond the knowledge and curricula delivered in classrooms. Schools are embarking on a gradual process to translate the National Charter for Education into everyday practices, with the aim of developing students’ personalities alongside their academic achievement through an integrated framework that brings together national identity, personal attributes and the skills they need for the future.
The Charter defines the profile of learners in the UAE across three key dimensions, comprising nine national identity components, six personal attributes and seven core skills. These include loyalty and belonging, the Arabic language, integrity, self-confidence, critical thinking, AI proficiency and financial literacy.
These pillars will be gradually integrated into the school experience, activities and classroom practices, without introducing additional classes or new academic subjects.
According to the Education Ministry’s 2026 Parents’ Guide, the Charter seeks to strike a balance between academic achievement and character development, while providing students with opportunities to apply skills in practical settings, engage in dialogue and take responsibility. This is intended to ensure that values and skills become a natural part of students’ daily school experience.
Regarding the impact of the Charter on curricula, the guide states that its implementation will not result in immediate changes to the curricula of the Ministry of Education. However, it will serve as a foundation for their future development.
At the same time, the guide stresses the need for the Charter’s pillars to be reflected across the broader school experience in all schools, thereby supporting students regardless of the curriculum they follow.
The Charter is based on three dimensions that define the profile of learners in the UAE. The first is “national identity”, comprising nine components: loyalty and belonging to the nation, the Arabic language, the Islamic faith, integrity, generosity and humility, respect and kindness, resilience and adaptability, initiative and perseverance, and the extended family.
The second dimension focuses on “personal attributes” — the personal and behavioural characteristics that learners are expected to demonstrate in their daily interactions, both inside and outside school, reflecting their personal and social maturity.
It includes six key attributes, among them self-regulation and discipline, as well as teamwork.
The third dimension sets out seven core skills learners need to succeed in a rapidly changing and evolving world. These include critical thinking, effective communication, AI proficiency, reading and writing, creativity, numeracy and financial literacy.
Critical thinking aims to enable students to analyse information and objectively evaluate ideas, while effective communication focuses on clear expression and active listening across different contexts.
The Charter defines AI proficiency as the ability to use and engage with artificial intelligence efficiently and responsibly, while reading and writing are linked to proficiency in both Arabic and English.
It also emphasises creativity, encouraging students to generate new ideas and solve problems through innovative approaches.
Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, has announced the gradual implementation of a unified language of instruction for mathematics and science at the secondary-school level in private schools, beginning in the 2026–2027 academic year.
The first phase will target Grade 9 students in the Advanced Track, with the language of instruction for the two subjects transitioning from Arabic to English.
Al Amiri explained that the initiative will be implemented gradually through cooperation between the Ministry’s Curriculum and Inspection sectors, with the Inspection Sector establishing a support mechanism to assist schools and facilitate implementation.
The move is part of the Ministry’s curriculum and education updates for the new academic year, which focus on the carefully considered development of the educational process and aligning updates with students’ needs.
Mohammed Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, told the media that curricula do not undergo fundamental changes from one year to the next, but rather are subject to a continuous and carefully considered development process aligned with the UAE’s national priorities and the needs of the current and future labour market.
He explained that annual curriculum updates do not mean replacing the curriculum in its entirety. Instead, they may involve placing greater emphasis on particular areas or skills that the Ministry seeks to strengthen and embed among students during the academic year.