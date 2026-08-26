Dubai-Sharjah traffic: heavy congestion, crashes reported on E11 and E311

Red congestion markers on the map indicate significant slowdowns along E11 around the Al Qasimia and Buhaira areas in Sharjah, as well as on the Dubai side near Madina Mall and Muhaisnah. A crash has also been reported on Al Ittihad Street near the Al Mamzar toll gate, adding to delays in the area.

Dubai: Heavy congestion has been reported along several major routes linking Dubai and Sharjah, with the worst delays showing on Al Ittihad Road (E11) near the Sharjah border, according to Google Maps live traffic data.

Further south, delays are visible around Ras Al Khor and along the D68 corridor near Dubai Design District and Business Bay. Congestion is also reported near Nadd Al Hamar.

Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah during peak hours are advised to consider alternative routes via E311 or E611 where possible and allow extra time when travelling through Muhaisnah, Al Rashidiya and Mirdif.

Several major highways, however, are showing predominantly green conditions on Google Maps, indicating relatively free-flowing traffic. These include Sheikh Zayed Road through the Dubai Marina and Downtown stretches, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) further east and Al Ain Road (E66).

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.