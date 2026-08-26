Dubai-Sharjah traffic: heavy congestion, crashes reported on E11 and E311

A crash on Al Ittihad Street near Al Mamzar toll gate is adding to delays in the area
Dubai: Heavy congestion has been reported along several major routes linking Dubai and Sharjah, with the worst delays showing on Al Ittihad Road (E11) near the Sharjah border, according to Google Maps live traffic data.
Red congestion markers on the map indicate significant slowdowns along E11 around the Al Qasimia and Buhaira areas in Sharjah, as well as on the Dubai side near Madina Mall and Muhaisnah. A crash has also been reported on Al Ittihad Street near the Al Mamzar toll gate, adding to delays in the area.
Traffic is also moving slowly along D62 near Al Rashidiya and D89 through Mirdif and Al Khawaneej.
Further south, delays are visible around Ras Al Khor and along the D68 corridor near Dubai Design District and Business Bay. Congestion is also reported near Nadd Al Hamar.
A crash has additionally been reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) along Muhaisna 2nd, causing localised slowdowns despite the route otherwise showing lighter traffic.
Several major highways, however, are showing predominantly green conditions on Google Maps, indicating relatively free-flowing traffic. These include Sheikh Zayed Road through the Dubai Marina and Downtown stretches, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) further east and Al Ain Road (E66).
Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah during peak hours are advised to consider alternative routes via E311 or E611 where possible and allow extra time when travelling through Muhaisnah, Al Rashidiya and Mirdif.
Traffic conditions are based on Google Maps live data and can change as road conditions and traffic volumes fluctuate.