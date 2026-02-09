GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Monday morning rush, multiple accidents slow Sharjah-Dubai travel

Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time during peak hours

Lekshmy Pavithran
Morning rush hour traffic on Al Wahda Road (towards Dubai)in Sharjah.
Dubai: Commuters across the UAE are facing a busy Monday morning, with heavy traffic forming on key routes in Dubai and Sharjah. Peak-hour congestion is affecting major roads, slowing journeys and prompting authorities to advise drivers to plan ahead and consider public transport.

Dubai Police have issued their daily traffic advisory, urging commuters to leave earlier, use alternative routes, or opt for public transport during peak hours to reduce stress and ease congestion.

Dubai opens new bridge to ease congestion

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Dubai’s RTA opened a 600-metre, four-lane-per-direction bridge on Al Qudra Road, linking Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City. The new bridge boosts road capacity by 191% and cuts waiting times at the junction by 55%, easing travel for thousands of commuters along one of Dubai’s busiest routes.

Live traffic update: Sharjah to Dubai gridlock

Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze shows heavy delays and gridlocked roads from Sharjah to Dubai, with major congestion on Al Nahda, E11 – Al Ittihad Road, and key Dubai arteries including Ras Al Khor Road and Al Zumorrod Street. Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time during peak hours.

Sharjah roads gridlocked

Commuters in Sharjah faced bumper-to-bumper traffic on key routes, including Al Nahda near S102 – Sharjah Ring Road, E11 – Al Ittihad Road, 125 Street, 4 Street in Industrial Area 3, and Warehouses Land near E102 – Maleha Road.

Slow-moving traffic in Dubai

Dubai also experienced delays across major roads, including E44 – Ras Al Khor Road from Dubai Design District to Business Bay, 13 Street in Al Warqa’a 1, and Al Zumorrod Street in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2.

Minor accidents cause additional delays

Several areas reported minor collisions, slowing traffic in Al Majaz 2, Al Mamzar, Industrial Area 11, Al Satwa, Al Khan, as well as around Mirdif, Sahara Centre, and Muwaileh Commercial.

Authorities advise drivers to stay updated on road conditions and allow extra travel time during peak hours.

