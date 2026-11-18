Drivers are advised to follow traffic signs when approaching the affected area
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion on Sheikh Rashid Road towards Abu Dhabi as development works are carried out in the area.
The diversion affects the slow lane near the exit for Umm Suqeim Street – Bur Dubai (56A).
Motorists travelling from Al Garhoud Bridge towards Dubai Healthcare City are advised to use Al Riyadh Street as an alternative route.
The RTA urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and reach their destinations more easily.
Drivers are advised to follow traffic signs and instructions when approaching the affected area.