As one of the safest and fastest-growing tourism destinations in the world, Uzbekistan is rated high in international rankings. Tourism is part of the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan’s and the President, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev’s actively pursued policy. In his speech at the opening ceremony of the 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in Samarkand last month, the President said the country gave priority to the development of the tourism industry as part of large-scale and irreversible reforms to modernise it.

It is against this backdrop that Uzbekistan Airways, in association with the national tour operator Asialuxe Travel and Amirsoy ski resort, organised an event titled Tourism in New Uzbekistan last week in Dubai. The biggest travel companies in the UAE and the Gulf as well as the Republic of Uzbekistan attended the event. Also present were the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE, Abdulaziz Akkulov, and the Consul General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Dubai, Alisher Salomov.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to UAE, Abdulaziz Akkulov speaks at the event Image Credit: Supplied

The event highlighted Uzbekistan's openness and the favourable conditions for foreign citizens and UAE residents to visit the country. UAE residents do not need a visa to travel to Uzbekistan – the only requirement is a valid ID card that has an expiration date of at least 90 days.

During the event, Uzbekistan Airways, Asialuxe Travel, Amirsoy and other representatives of Uzbekistan’s tourism sector acquainted participants with the country's varied tourist offerings.

Shukhrat Khudaykulov, CEO of Uzbekistan Airways, cited excellent connectivity between Uzbekistan and the UAE for ease of travel. Uzbekistan Airways currently operates daily flights between Tashkent and Dubai in addition to a three-times-weekly flight from Tashkent to Sharjah and two-times-weekly direct flight from Ferghana in the Ferghana Valley, or the pearl of the East, to Dubai.

Regional Manager of Uzbekistan Airways for the Gulf countries, Maksad Ikramov noted the introduction of an affordable single fare for air-travellers as a measure for the development and promotion of tourism.

Shukhrat Khudaykulov (right), CEO, Uzbekistan Airways; Maksad Ikramov, Regional Manager GCC, Uzbekistan Airways; and Farrukh Kayumov, General Manager, Asialuxe Travel at the event Image Credit: Supplied

At the event, a wide range of tourist routes and opportunities for travelling around Uzbekistan was presented, business ties were strengthened, new tourist packages and beneficial offers were discussed, and an overview of the infrastructure and services provided for tourists in the Republic of Uzbekistan was provided. Deputy CEO for Commerce and Tourism of Uzbekistan Airways, Shukhrat Yadgarov talked about the possibilities of direct cooperation and establishing close business ties.

Amirsoy Resort also presented its diverse array of active entertainment options for visitors in both winter and summer. From professional athletes and extreme sports enthusiasts to young tourists and family groups, the resort's infrastructure and service will appeal to one and all.