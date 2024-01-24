London: Emiratis visiting the UK will be exempt from requiring a pre-entry visa, starting from February 1, the UAE Embassy in London posted on its Instagram account on Wednesday.
UAE citizens can apply for the exemption from February 1 via the ‘UK ETA’ app or on the Gov.UK website. “They will be able to visit the UK for an unlimited number of times for a two-year period”, according to the video posted by the Embassy on @uaeembassyuk.
“The 1st of February 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between the UAE and UK. Emiratis wanting to visit the UK will now be exempt from requiring a pre-entry visa. Instead, they will be eligible for the new ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ (ETA) scheme,” the Embassy stated in the post.
“This new process streamlines travel between the UAE and UK, offering speed, enhanced accessibility and affordability.This is a significant milestone for both of our nations. It is the result of four years of collaborative effort, and a symbol of our commitment to strengthening the already deep ties between the UAE and the UK.”
The Gov.UK website notes: “If you’re travelling on or after 22 February 2024, you’ll need to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA). You’ll be able to apply for an ETA from 1 February 2024.”