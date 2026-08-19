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3 key Nafis updates for Emiratis working in private sector from September

Nafis support will be suspended for eligible workers earning below Dh6,000 monthly

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Nafis said employers that fail to meet the minimum wage requirement may face administrative penalties and fines under applicable labour regulations.
Nafis said employers that fail to meet the minimum wage requirement may face administrative penalties and fines under applicable labour regulations.
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UAE nationals working in the private and banking sectors will see three key changes to Nafis support programmes starting in September 2026.

The Emirates Competitiveness Council (Nafis) said the updates cover salary support, the Eshtirak pension contribution programme and child allowances.

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Salary support to be gradually reduced

UAE nationals registered with Nafis on or before August 14 who currently receive more than the updated salary support amounts will see their benefits gradually reduced.

The updated support levels are Dh6,000 for university graduates, Dh5,000 for diploma holders, and Dh4,000 for high school graduates and those below high school level who are married or have children. Unmarried beneficiaries below high school level with no children will receive Dh3,000.

Those earning between Dh20,000 and Dh30,000 per month will see support reduced automatically by Dh500 every six months until it reaches zero.

For those earning up to Dh20,000, support will be reduced by Dh500 every six months until it reaches the amount set under the new rules.

Employees in free zones who are not covered by the Dh6,000 minimum wage requirement will follow a separate phased reduction. Their benefits will remain unchanged from September 2026 to February 2027, before being reduced by 30% from March to August 2027 and by 70% from September to November 2027. Support will then end.

Nafis said beneficiaries do not need to take any action as the changes will be applied automatically.

Support suspended below Dh6,000 salary

From September, beneficiaries working for private-sector or banking establishments subject to the minimum wage requirement will have Nafis support suspended if their gross monthly salary is below Dh6,000.

Nafis said employers that fail to meet the minimum wage requirement may face administrative penalties and fines under applicable labour regulations.

Dh600 for every eligible child

The child allowance will also be updated from September, providing UAE nationals working in eligible private-sector and banking establishments with Dh600 per month for each child.

There will be no limit on the number of eligible children, provided the beneficiary’s monthly salary does not exceed Dh50,000.

Support for male children will continue until they turn 21 or start working, while support for female children will continue until they marry or begin employment.

The allowance cannot be paid twice for the same child and will not be provided if the beneficiary’s spouse works for a federal or local government entity.

New Eshtirak rules

Changes will also apply to the Eshtirak programme, with Nafis support limited to the legally prescribed share of pension and social security contributions for eligible Emiratis earning between Dh6,000 and Dh20,000 per month.

The programme will no longer cover the employer’s share of pension contributions, which must be paid by the employer.

Beneficiaries must be registered with an eligible UAE pension fund and cannot receive a salary or pension from a federal or local government entity.

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