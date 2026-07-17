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Song Joong-ki 'second divorce' claims spread online despite public appearance with Katie Saunders, fans push back

The couple, who have two children, tend to keep a low profile

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Song Joong-ki married Katy Louise Saunders in 2022.
Song Joong-ki married Katy Louise Saunders in 2022.
Instagram/Song Joong-ki

The internet appears to have already written the ending to Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ marriage. However, there is no confirmed divorce announcement to support it.

Instead, a fresh wave of online speculation has claimed that the couple have separated, with YouTube videos and posts using dramatic phrases such as “Exclusive Report,” “Second Divorce at 40” and “Final Period” to present the alleged split as established fact.

There has been no official confirmation of a divorce from Song, Katy or the actor’s agency. The claims have also not been backed by credible reports or verifiable evidence.

The renewed speculation is particularly notable because Joong-ki and Katy were seen together at a public event earlier this year.

In April, the couple attended the Gaon Soloists’ 7th Regular Concert “Children’s Scenes” at the Seoul Arts Center IBK Chamber Hall in Seocho-gu, Seoul. They served as narrators for the performance and were photographed together afterward.

Musical actor Kim So-hyun, who was also at the event, shared a photograph with the couple and wrote, “Song Joong-ki, whom I met after a long time, and the kind and beautiful Katy.”

The appearance was understood to be the couple’s first joint public event since their 2023 marriage. They have previously been seen together at airports and baseball stadiums, while Song has also spoken about his family during interviews.

Why are the divorce rumours spreading?

The latest claims appear to be driven largely by online videos and posts rather than any confirmed development involving the couple.

Some of the content uses highly definitive language in its headlines and thumbnails, despite offering no documented evidence of a separation. The format is familiar in celebrity coverage: speculation is packaged as an “exclusive” revelation, with the headline doing much of the work while the content itself provides no confirmation from the people involved.

That has prompted criticism from online users, who questioned why unverified claims were being presented as fact, as quoted by several South Korean outlets, including Chosun Biz.

“Why are fake news articles posted so brazenly?” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Why are they being divorced when they’re doing well?”

Other reactions included, “This should be legally sanctioned,” and “Don’t believe just the video titles.”

Song and Katy met through an acquaintance and began a relationship before registering their marriage in 2023. They have two children, a son and a daughter.

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