AICPA & CIMA and PLM Financial Advisory launch Finance Emiratisation Think Tank to support Emirati Finance Academy

Stakeholders to discuss acceleration of financial capability of Emiratis in the UAE
AICPA & CIMA and UAE-based PLM Financial Advisory have announced the formation of the Finance Emiratisation Think Tank, a practitioner-led advisory board established to direct and govern the rollout of the Emirati Finance Academy Powered by CIMA across the UAE. The Think Tank held its inaugural board meeting this month. Its mandate is clearly defined: the Think Tank and its members’ sole focus is to support the launch of the Emirati Finance Academy Powered by CIMA, a market-specific programme for Emiratis, localised by PLM Financial Advisory and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).
“The Think Tank demonstrates our commitment to advancing Emirati talent in line with national priorities. By uniting public and private organisations, we are creating practical pathways in financial education and upskilling that empower Emiratis to grow and contribute to the UAE’s long-term vision. Acting in my private capacity, I am proud to support an initiative that turns policy into meaningful, scalable opportunity," said Hamad Abdullah Almas, Chair of the Think Tank and former Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
The Academy addresses a structural issue that employers and government bodies have documented for several years. Despite sustained growth in Emirati participation across finance functions, data from the profession shows persistent under-representation at senior levels — financial controllers, finance business partners and CFO roles. The Think Tank was formed to create a measurable, evidence-based pathway to close that gap, from early secondary school through to executive leadership.
“Emiratisation is at a point where quality, influence and leadership pathways matter as much as numbers. The Think Tank creates a trusted space where policymakers, employers and the profession can address real finance capability gaps, supporting practical solutions that align national ambition with organisational performance and long-term economic impact," said Nassima Kaddache, Regional Head of CIMA Middle East.
The programme spans six levels: a financial literacy curriculum for students aged 13 to 15; a CertBA preparation pathway for those approaching graduation; an entry track for university students and recent graduates; a 24-month work-integrated learning programme for early-career Emiratis in employment; a structured upskilling track for existing finance staff; and a Strategic CFO Programme for senior finance leaders. In its first year, the Academy is targeting a minimum of 1,000 Emirati professionals across those levels, alongside 5,000 school-age learners.
“Launching the CIMA-powered Finance Emiratisation Think Tank is a practical step to accelerate job-ready Emirati talent aligned to the UAE’s national agenda. Working with government, universities and employers, we will scale the CIMA Emirati Finance Academy through measurable, work-integrated pathways — delivering internationally benchmarked capability, real workplace experience and clear progression for Emirati professionals," said Paolo Monaco, FCMA, Programme Director of the CIMA Emirati Finance Academy. and Founder of PLM Financial Advisory
Further details are available at the Think Tank’s official landing page: thinktank.plmfinancial-advisory.com
The Think Tank is chaired and governed by a panel whose combined experience spans Abu Dhabi government, international banking, global accounting standards and UAE corporate finance:
Hamad Abdullah Almas (Chair) — Former Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED)
Muneer Alobeidli — Human Capacity & Organizational Wellbeing Strategist | Founder & CEO, Future Wellbeing | Former Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi & Central Bank UAE
Amal Ratnayake, FCMA — Former Chair, AICPA & CIMA Global Board of Directors; Former Group CIO, OKAG Group
Paolo Monaco, FCMA (Board Member & Secretariat) — Founder, PLM Financial Advisory; Former CFO, Al Chalhoub Group and Al Khayyat Investments
Venkat Ramanan (Board Member & Secretariat) — Regional Vice President, AICPA & CIMA Asia Pacific
Nassima Kaddache (Board Member & Secretariat) — Regional Head, CIMA Middle East
Kay French — Former Managing Director, Bank of America UAE; Former Advisor to the Chairman, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)
Abdulrahman Saqr (Guest Speaker) — Human Capital and Emiratisation Professional
A further group of Emirati leaders is expected to join the board in the coming months.
“Sustainable Emiratisation requires more than targets — it requires a true ecosystem of capability, opportunity and financial wellbeing. As a board member of the CIMA Emiratisation Think Tank, I am committed to advancing financial inclusion and strengthening the human capability needed for Emirati talent to not only participate, but lead in shaping the future of our economy," said Muneer Alobeidli, Human Capacity & Organizational Wellbeing Strategist | Founder & CEO, Future Wellbeing.
Over the next 12 months the board is seeking formal endorsement from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The Think Tank is also in discussions regarding formal partnerships with the Abu Dhabi School of Government, the Emirates Institute of Finance and ADGM Academy. Rollout to the UAE’s top 20 private sector employers is planned within the year, with CFO roundtables and the first of a series of thought leadership publications scheduled for the second half of 2025.