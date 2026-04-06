AICPA & CIMA and PLM Financial Advisory launch Finance Emiratisation Think Tank to support Emirati Finance Academy

AICPA & CIMA and UAE-based PLM Financial Advisory have announced the formation of the Finance Emiratisation Think Tank, a practitioner-led advisory board established to direct and govern the rollout of the Emirati Finance Academy Powered by CIMA across the UAE. The Think Tank held its inaugural board meeting this month. Its mandate is clearly defined: the Think Tank and its members’ sole focus is to support the launch of the Emirati Finance Academy Powered by CIMA, a market-specific programme for Emiratis, localised by PLM Financial Advisory and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).